How Canelo Álvarez will celebrate Christmas

Canelo Álvarez will spend time with his family this Christmas (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

Without a doubt, 2021 was the best year for the boxer’s career Saul Canelo Alvarez since he managed to unify the 168 pounds after defeating Caleb Plant. AhNow surrounded by the atmosphere of the end of the year and the holidays, the boxer will spend one of the most important dates on the calendar at his home in Jalisco, away from the reflectors of the ring.

One of the peculiarities of the personal life of Saúl is about his trips abroad, his exotic vacations and the different material goods that he acquires. So by this December 24, it would be expected that the Canelo celebrate Christmas with a great holiday, however, it will not.

Recently in an interview for the magazine Hello! the Mexican champion told what his plans are for this Christmas. He confessed that one of the base pillars of his career And your life is about your family, so you will spend time with your loved ones.

This year Canelo Álvarez got married in Guadalajara (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



The Mexican boxer pointed out that he will not leave the country and that he will spend the holiday at his home, which is located on his ranch “Las Reinas” in Guadalajara, Jalisco. But the most relevant thing for Saúl will be to celebrate with his family everything that happened this year.

“The truth is that it was a spectacular year on a personal level. Having achieved the four titles is something very special for me, and having married the woman I love, much better ”, he said. Canelo Alvarez for the magazine Hello!.

But leaving aside the celebrations about his career as a professional boxer, Saúl’s main objective for Christmas and Christmas Eve will be living together as a family. He explained that he will welcome his family into his home. Within the traditions that the Canelo Álvarez is the one to be able to reunite all his loved ones, who sometimes because of their profession cannot see each other as often.

Saúl’s main objective for Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be living together as a family (Photo: Instagram @ fernandagmtz)

“Gathering the family is something I don’t do every week because I walk up and down my profession and it gets a bit complicated for me. So the fact that we are all together as a family is the most beautiful thing for me “

Within one of the traditions carried out by the Álvarez family is to thank God, according to what the Mexican boxer himself told Hello! and for this year it will not be the exception. After the different fights he faced this year, he added that he will be the main thing in this year’s celebration.

“In my family we always thank God for everything we lived and experienced in the year and what we are experiencing at that time. I want to continue that with Fernanda and my children “

Outside the ring, another of the outstanding events in the life of Saul Alvarez It was about her wedding with Fernanda Gomez. On May 22, they were married in the cathedral of Guadalajara. Different celebrities from entertainment and sports attended the event.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez with his coach Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

According to journalist Charbel Kuri, an employee of the cathedral revealed that in the 15 years that he has been working there, no celebrity had been married before in said religious center, for what the boxer could be the first, with an amount of 300 guests.

The last fight of the Canelo Alvarez It was on November 7 that he faced Caleb Plant, in a contest of less than twelve rounds managed to knock him down and knock out the former IBF champion and thus unify the 168 pounds.

KEEP READING:

The exaggerated amount that Canelo Álvarez would have paid for his new pet

Canelo Álvarez revealed the reason why he is not interested in facing Charlo or Benavidez

Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian fighter who set the conditions for Canelo Álvarez’s challenge