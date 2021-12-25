Helmut Marko praised Checo Pérez at Red Bull: “It was the right decision”

Sergio Pérez made history by being the first Mexican to get a podium in Formula 1 during the Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: Antonin Vincent / EFE)



The 2021 season of the Formula 1 closed in the best way for the team of Net Bull racing. They stayed in the second place builders and took the first place of pilots by the hand of Max Verstappen, at the same time, the Mexican Sergio Czech Perez finished his first year with the team. With this closing of the season, Helmut Marko, former pilot and current advisor to Red bull, analyzed what was done and highly praised the Mexican pilot.

Marko’s analysis was based on the career of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, circuit in which the competition culminated and Verstappen was crowned in the last lap by passing Lewis hamilton. When the advisor spoke of Sergio, he assured that he was racing at the same level as his partner Max. “Checo Pérez has shown that he has incredible experience and has driven many races at Max’s pace; due to poor starting positions, that did not come into play, “he commented.

“Choosing Checo was the right decision,” stressed Helmut

He also recalled that initially the team had to decide between Sergio Pérez and Nico Hülkenberg to decide the second runner. In his analysis, Marko said that it was very difficult to compare them because they could not drive the same car, but this does not mean that Sergio’s work was not highly highlighted. “He has shown to have a great experience”, Assured the advisor in relation to Checo.

Checo Pérez finished as the fourth best driver of the 2021 Formula 1 season. (Photo: NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL / EFE)



However, he did not go crazy with the praise of the man from Guadalajara, he also commented on the points for improvement of the runner. “Sergio had his ups and downs. In some way, one of his weak points was in qualifying. When you come out eighth, ninth, etc., it takes too long to get in position to support Max strategically. I mean, to get into the security car windows and things like that, “he said.

At the same time, he recognized Czech as an exalted squire to accompany Verstappen and support at every opportunity so that the latter will achieve a better position in the race. “In Abu dhabi He played a great role and also did a lot to help Max achieve that victory. I remember a similar situation in Turkey, where he also crossed paths with Hamilton. And where it also cost Lewis a relatively long time to spend Perez“

It should be noted that, despite Sergio Pérez’s problems in qualifying, he managed to finish the season as the fourth best driver in Formula 1. The Mexican finished behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. Likewise, he managed to accumulate a total of 190 points in total for all their careers.

Max Verstappen became one of the youngest champions in Formula 1 at just 24 years old. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



It should also be remembered that the Mexican made history at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, by finishing in the first place of the race. Similarly, Checo Pérez managed to get to the podium in France, Turkey, United States and Mexico (The last three in a row, getting a significant amount of points to climb the general table.

In the same way, the tapatío marked an unforgettable season by being the first Mexican to get on the Formula 1 podium during the Mexican Grand Prix. In that competition, he finished in third place in the competition, behind his teammate Verstappen and his rival Hamilton.

In this way, Helmut joined the list of personalities who have praised Czech Pérez for his performance in the 2021 season. First it was his partner, who classified him as “a legend”For what he did on the track, then he was his team boss and afterwards he received praise everywhere.

