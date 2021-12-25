Health and medicine for all

Recent research explains the role autoimmunity plays in long-term COVID and how the immune system plays a role in vaccine side effects. We invite you to learn more about immunity and coronavirus in this note.

How does autoimmunity affect prolonged COVID?

The study, published in New England Journal of Medicine, supports the hypothesis that complex immune responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus could explain the effects of prolonged COVID-19, which refers to the variety of symptoms that persist for months after contracting the infection, as well as the effects serious and rare side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To understand the subject a little more, it is necessary to explain how autoimmunity works, which is modified when our body comes into contact with a virus, or any other infection, and recognizes the proteins and molecules of the virus as invaders. These invaders are scientifically known as antigens. Subsequently, the body tries to neutralize the invading agents, or antigens, for which it generates antibodies and secondary antibodies, also known as anti-idiotypic antibodies.

What are anti-idiotypic antibodies used for?

It should be noted that anti-idiotypic antibodies are part of a natural process in the body to regulate and, above all, lower the immune response. However, these can have unexpected negative effects, such as:

Neutralize first-line antibodies and interfere with the body’s ability to fight a persistent infection, as is the case with many COVID-19 patients.

Mimic the invading organism and bind to our healthy cells in the same way, causing the same symptoms of infection and attack on our healthy cells.

Autoimmunity and complications of COVID-19

Another point in which autoimmunity plays an important role in COVID-19 is in the development of complications in various organs. Scientists have observed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binds to our cells’ angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE2) receptors, and these receptors are present in lung, heart, kidney, nerve, and brain cells. So the COVID-19 protein could bind to any receptor in any area of ​​the body and profoundly affect our health.

Furthermore, by binding to ACE2 receptors, it not only suppresses healthy cell function, but also releases inflammatory proteins, better known as cytokines.

According to study author William J. Murphy, “the findings could be beneficial, particularly in understanding how to increase the effectiveness and duration of protective antibody responses, as well as allowing a means of determining whether patients are at risk for an anti-idiotype response or develop new therapeutic interventions ”.

More on autoimmunity in prolonged COVID

On the other hand, according to research by scientists from the University of Cambridge, the NHS Foundation and the Addenbrooke Hospital, autoimmunity in COVID occurs in three scenarios:

People who have mild or asymptomatic disease show a strong immune response early in the infection.

Patients requiring hospital care have impaired immune responses or systemic inflammation from the onset of symptoms.

People with persistent abnormalities in immune cells and a change in the body’s inflammatory response are at increased risk of long-term COVID.

According to Paul Lyons, co-lead author of the research and the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases, “this finding could have important implications for how the disease should be managed, as it suggests that we should start treatment as soon as possible to avoid that the immune system causes damage very early and, perhaps, in a preventive way in groups of high risk evaluated and diagnosed before developing the symptoms ”.

In addition, patients who reported having symptoms of the disease, such as fatigue, for several months after infection (prolonged COVID) were found to have profound alterations in many types of immune cells that often persisted for weeks or, even months. The abnormalities resolved at different times depending on the type of cell affected.

This research on autoimmunity in COVID-19 will undoubtedly help scientists better understand how to treat and help patients who continue with coronavirus sequelae, as well as prevent more people from developing serious complications from this disease.

With information from Medical News Today, Plos Medicine, UK Research and Innovation, and the National Institute of Health.