HBO Max premieres in January 2022: all series and movies
HBO Max has announced the news for the month of January on its platform, presenting us with those documentaries, series and products that may be most interesting to viewers and subscribers. From Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts to The peacemaker, the spinoff from The suicide squad, a series created by James Gunn and starring John Cena that promises laughter and blood in abundance – and of which we offer you more details here.
As if that weren’t enough, come back Euphoria with a second season, The Gemstones, Call me Kat and Superman and Lois, of which we have spoken today in Vandal Random. Lost fagot, the self-fiction created by Bob Pop, arrives on the platform, sharing the limelight with The golden age. But the catalog expands with classics like Fringe, Shameless, Mom and the long-awaited original HBO Max film The Fallout. New Legends, the sequel to Space Jam, tackles the platform after being a hit in theaters last summer. Along with her, I will also reach Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman.
All series and movies coming to HBO Max in January 2022
Series, specials and documentaries
January 1
- Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
January 5
January 9th
January 10
January 11
12th of January
January 13th
- The peacemaker. New serie
- Superman and Lois. Season 2
January 17
- Somebody somewhere. New serie
January 20
January 21st
- Fagot lost. Complete series
January 25
- The golden age. New serie
January 31
- Legendary. Season 2
- Shameless. Complete series
- Mon. Complete series
Movies
January 27th
January 18
- Space Jam: New Legends
