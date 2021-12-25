HBO Max premieres in January 2022: all series and movies

HBO Max has announced the news for the month of January on its platform, presenting us with those documentaries, series and products that may be most interesting to viewers and subscribers. From Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts to The peacemaker, the spinoff from The suicide squad, a series created by James Gunn and starring John Cena that promises laughter and blood in abundance – and of which we offer you more details here.

As if that weren’t enough, come back Euphoria with a second season, The Gemstones, Call me Kat and Superman and Lois, of which we have spoken today in Vandal Random. Lost fagot, the self-fiction created by Bob Pop, arrives on the platform, sharing the limelight with The golden age. But the catalog expands with classics like Fringe, Shameless, Mom and the long-awaited original HBO Max film The Fallout. New Legends, the sequel to Space Jam, tackles the platform after being a hit in theaters last summer. Along with her, I will also reach Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman.

All series and movies coming to HBO Max in January 2022

Series, specials and documentaries

January 1

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts

January 5

January 9th

January 10

January 11

12th of January

January 13th

The peacemaker. New serie

Superman and Lois. Season 2

January 17

Somebody somewhere. New serie

January 20

January 21st

Fagot lost. Complete series

January 25

The golden age. New serie

January 31

Legendary. Season 2

Shameless. Complete series

Mon. Complete series

Movies

January 27th

January 18

Space Jam: New Legends

January 27th