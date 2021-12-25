Halo Infinite and Splitgate could benefit from each other

If a few years ago they had told us about a multiplayer shooter that mixed a gameplay very similar to that of Halo with the mechanics of Portal we would surely have said it was impossible, but Splitgate has made it happen. The game has been one of the surprises of this 2021, managing to accumulate more than 10 million players.

However, there were many people who thought that Halo Infinite (which arrived a few weeks ago) could be their “killer” since it is a saga that has many fans. The CEO of 1047 Games, Ian Proulx, has never felt this fear but rather that both titles can help each other to enhance this type of multiplayer so characteristic that both games have.

Halo Infinite and Splitgate will release a lot of content during 2022

It has been Proulx himself who has recognized this in an interview for TheLoadout, and it is that he himself has declared himself an unconditional fan of Halo, especially Halo 2:

I’m actually glad that [Halo Infinite] be out. I honestly believe that in the long run Halo Infinite and Splitgate will help each other. I think there is so much noise and so many battle royales right now, and [estos dos juegos] They are leading people into the arena shooter genre. You know, there are a lot of kids who have never played Halo, right? There are many children who have never played Quake or Unreal Tournament. They have never played this type of game. And exposing them to that I think is a good thing for the genre as a whole.

The next 2022 is going to be a great year for both games, which will surely give us a lot of news soon. It’s time to be attentive.