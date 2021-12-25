Gordo de Navidad 2021: numbers that fell TODAY Friday, December 24 in Lotenal de México

El Gordo de Navidad 2021 in Mexico will be played TODAY, Friday, December 24, in the National Lottery. This Christmas Eve raffle is held every year and IN THIS NOTE we will tell you EVERYTHING you need to know. Draw schedule, how to see it ONLINE, what was the winning combination and the numbers that fell in Lotenal or Predictions.

The result of the draw is already published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

El Gordo de Navidad 2021 of the National Lottery of Mexico will have its special draw TODAY, Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve, from 8:00 p.m. CDMX.

The broadcast of this special event can be seen LIVE and ONLINE at the Lotenal official streaming, which will be hosted on YouTube. Once finished, all the results will be updated in this same note.

The jackpot for those who acquire the total series of this raffle will be up to $ 204,000,000. To obtain the total prize in its entirety it is necessary to have purchased all four series.

Gordo de Navidad 2021 TODAY: results for Friday, December 24 in the National Lottery

The numbers that fell in Lotenal will be published HERE a while later or in your official Twitter account (CLICK HERE).

Gordo de Navidad 2021 of the National Lottery of Mexico: draw schedule and how to watch it LIVE

The draw for the Gordo de Navidad, one of the most important lotteries of the year, will take place on December 24 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City. It can be seen LIVE through the channel of Lotenal YouTube.

Gordo de Navidad 2021 from Mexico: how to play and what is the price of the Lotenal ticket

To participate in the Gordo de Navidad it is necessary to buy some of the methods to be part of the raffle, which are:

– A piece of the Fat Christmas Giveaway has a cost of $ 120

– The cost of a series (20 pieces) of the Fat Christmas Giveaway is $ 2400

– The cost of two series (40 pieces) of the Christmas Fat Draw is $ 4800

– The cost of three series (60 pieces) of the Christmas Fat Draw is $ 7,200

– The cost of the four series (80 pieces) of the Christmas Fat Draw is $ 9600

Today’s Mexican Christmas Gordo: what are the prizes and refunds

The Christmas Sweepstakes will offer a total of 16,722 prizes and withdrawals, which are divided into 526 direct prizes and 16,196 withdrawals, both of which can be verified in the award list of the Lotenal.

Lotenal Christmas Gordo 2021 prize list and plan

The prize will depend on the method you have purchased to participate in the Fat Christmas Giveaway:

–With the acquisition of a a bit of the Christmas Jackpot Sweepstakes, only one twentieth of the prize can be won, so the maximum amount to win is $ 2,550,000.00 mxn. (considering that the number is the winner of the top prize of 204 million pesos).

–With the acquisition of a series of the Christmas Fat Draw, you can win the total amount of one of the four series, that is, $ 51,000,000.00 mxn. (considering that the number is the winner of the top prize of 204 million pesos).

–With the acquisition of two Series of the Christmas Fat Draw, you can win the total amount of two of the four series, that is, $ 102,000,000.00 mxn. (considering that the number is the winner of the jackpot).

–With the acquisition of three series of the Christmas Fat Draw, you can win the total amount of three of the four series, that is, $ 153,000,000.00 mxn. (considering that the number is the winner of the jackpot).

–With the acquisition of four series of the Christmas Fat Draw, you can win the total amount of the four series, that is, $ 204,000,000.00 mxn. (considering that the number is the winner of the jackpot).