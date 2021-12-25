Genshin Impact: redeem the codes for free for this Saturday, December 25

Genshin Impact grants free codes to all his fanatics, who can redeem various prizes during this December 25th. The rewards received are the Protogems, virtual currencies of the play that are used to purchase items for the characters to develop.

During this month, players will be able to advance in the event “Sango File: The Warrior Dog”, which has been available since the past December 15 until next January 4, where you can obtain the weapons “Heavenly Wings”, Flash in the dark and other items.

Let us remember that this Action RPG video game Is available in Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Genshin Impact, the game that continues to make history

Genshin Impact is a title that was released in September 2020 on the platforms Android, iOS, PC and PlayStation 4. The popular play It was developed by the miHoyo company, who managed to deliver the Free to Play type in one of the preferred installments of this time of pandemic.

East videogame It is set in a land called Teyvat, which is ruled by the gods called “Archons”, who deliver visions to certain chosen ones, which allow the players that have diverse abilities, with which they will discover all the secrets of the delivery.

These are the free Genshin Impact codes for today, December 25:

GENSHINGIFT.

BDP3353DUTTT

1X0ZKE1JPEZP

NL78ESKM4ZAV

WJNT7A8HH5JZ

1C1X032YFEZC

L99DSQY1PMZ9

FZZQTL4NMEJ0

GVHHAHJULV7K

How to get Genshin Impact daily codes?

To obtain and redeem the free codes from Genshin Impact of this Saturday, December 25, the player must perform the following steps:

Obtain Adventure Rank 10.

After that, the player must enter the Genshin Impact official website .

. Login with myHoyo account.

Write the available codes.

Then you have to open the game and go to the Paimón menu to see the rewards in the mail section.

If the player has not yet reached that level, they have to continue to gain experience in the delivery.