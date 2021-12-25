Garena Free Fire Raffle Free Underground Howl Skins for a Limited Time

If you are a regular player of the popular Garena Free Fire, the mobile game Android and iOS, you are in luck, because only for a limited time you can participate in a new giveaway for a gift thanks to a code The only thing we want to share with you in this very news. Whether you are a user from Spain or from any other part of the world, you just have to pay attention to indications that we will show you next and you can get a free cosmetic for your Battle Royale account.

Free Fire M1014 Underground Howl Skin Giveaway Code – How to enter?

If you want to participate in the draw for an Underground Howl Box in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX you just have to use the following code “8HX5SJSS2Q3H“on the Garena rewards website.

For it, follow these steps:

Enter the web https://reward.ff.garena.com/es.

Login on the rewards website with the same user with whom you have registered in Garena Free Fire or Garena Free Fire Max.

on the rewards website with the same user with whom you have registered in Garena Free Fire or Garena Free Fire Max. After logging in, introduce the unique code “ 8HX5SJSS2Q3H “(without the quotes).

the unique code “ “(without the quotes). Confirm the code to finish entering the giveaway.

If you are lucky, you will receive the gift in your email from your account from Free Fire in just a few minutes.

You must bear in mind that this code that we share with you has a limit of 1000 usesTherefore, if you arrive too late, it may have already been sold out by other users before you. In addition, it should be noted that the code also has Date of Expiry, and it is that it will only be valid until the next Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m..

On this occasion, as we have already told you, the reward contained in the code is a Underground Howl Box, which when opening it will give you as a gift a M1014 Underground Howl weapon skin that you can use randomly for 1, 3, 14 days or even permanently.

Free fire is a free Battle Royale that is found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.