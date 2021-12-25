From Expert Oncologist to Cancer Survivor

Pediatric oncologist hematologist stands out in her work, not only for her knowledge in the matter, but for her experience in the diagnosis and treatment of bilateral breast cancer.

Within her medical office, Dr. Enid Rivera Jiménez, pediatric oncologist hematologist and professor, has attended for years different cancer cases out of hundreds of patients who for one reason or another come to her. In his work he has stood out for always trying physical and mental well-being of all his patients, providing them with the necessary support given the magnitude of what the diagnosis of a disease such as cancer means.

However, in 2021 the specialist added one more challenge to her life: the diagnosis of bilateral breast cancer. Exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Rivera comments that this news was presented by chance when, thanks to a routine mammogram, she was able to identify the disease in both breasts.

Once the diagnosis was accurate, the expert started the corresponding treatment with interventional radiologists, oncologists, surgeons Oncologists and Reconstruction Surgeons, whose work allowed Dr. Rivera Jiménez to be considered today a cancer survivor.

Unfortunately, this disease does not distinguish the time of year, social class, or profession, it simply shows up. That is why, from the Comprehensive Cancer Hospital, psychology experts make a call to relatives and friends of patients With this condition to make a permanent accompaniment in this stage of life, which is not easy at all.

Since that difficult diagnosis, Dr. Enid Rivera’s professional perspective has changed, offering patients not only her knowledge, but also her diagnostic and treatment experience against this chronic condition.