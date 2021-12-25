Free! They’re giving away an RPG that gets a ton of positive reviews

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Christmas gifts from the Epic Games Store do not stop! We still have several days to continue expanding our collection of digital games with various gifts. In fact, you can already get other free games that they will give as part of their Christmas festivities.

The new gift from the Epic Games Store is Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition. In case you do not know it, we tell you that it is an isometric RPG for PC that is inspired by classic adventures such as Fallout Y Baldur’s gate. It is worth mentioning that it is the most complete version of Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition by featuring a ton of new content and quality of life improvements.

“Explore the Stolen Lands, a region disputed for centuries. Hundreds of kingdoms have risen and fallen in these lands and now it is your turn to make your mark: create your own kingdom! To do so, you will have to survive both the ruthless and savage nature and the threat of rival kingdoms, as well as those of your own court, ”says the official description of the game.

It is important to make it clear that this promotion will only be available for a limited time. Like other holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store, Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition It will only be available for 24 hours. So, you have until 10:00 AM Mexico City time on December 25 to add it to your collection.

To obtain Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to getPathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition free?

Click here to go to the page of Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

You can see Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition in action in the trailer below:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts

In case you have little interest in Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus EditionYou should know that tomorrow there will be more gifts. In fact, there is still about a week of giveaways left on the Epic Games Store.

We remind you that since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Shenmue III, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes Y Loop Hero.

Mind you: the Epic Games Store has yet to reveal the identity of the store’s upcoming gifts. In LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout every day to tell you what are the gifts that Epic Games will offer in its PC game store from the moment they are available.

What did you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

