Free! They are giving away one of the best games of 2017 for Christmas

We all love gifts, especially when they arrive this holiday season and are related to gaming. If you’re looking to spend Christmas with a new game in your collection, you’ll be happy to hear they are giving away copies of Prey for PC.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy the title of Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks, you should know that you will have 24 hours to get a free copy and have a fabulous adventure through Talos I. All this thanks to the end of the year gifts he prepared the Epic Games Store.

Prey debuted in 2017 and was recognized as one of the best games of that year. It was very well received for its great level design, the freedom it gives to create your own style of play, its story and its outstanding setting.

Getting it is very simple, because you just have to follow the following steps to add a copy of the game to your store account. Just remember that it will be available until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, tomorrow.

How to get Prey free?

Visit this link to go to the page of Prey on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place order to complete the process

If you are not completely familiar with the proposal of this work by Arkane Studios, we recommend that you take a look at our review, where we will tell you about its strengths.

