Fortnite: Will Smith’s skin as Mike Lowrey is real and you can get it now

We recently informed you that well-known dataminers found clues that indicated that Will Smith could appear in Fortnite as part of an upcoming collaboration. Well, the information turned out to be true and you can already get a character of this renowned actor in the Battle Royale.

It didn’t take long for Epic Games to confirm that Will Smith would appear in the game as Mike Lowrey, the character played by the American actor in the film franchise. Bad boys, known in Mexico and other parts of Latin America as Two rebel cops.

As the dataminers anticipated, this character will have various accessories that will give him the appearance he shows in the movies.

How to get Will Smith’s (Mike Lowrey) outfit?

Specifically, Mike Lowrey’s outfit costs 1,500 V-Bucks and includes the Mike Lowrey outfit and the Police Bag backpacking accessory. The set is complemented by the Stray Bullet Daggers, which cost 500 V-Bucks.

These 2 epic cosmetic items are available in the Item Shop starting the afternoon of Saturday, August 28, and will be featured prominently for the next 24 hours.

Next we leave you with an image of the objects of the last collaboration of Fortnite with Bad boys and Columbia Pictures.

Fortnite It is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

