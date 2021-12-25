Former president of America disparaged Gignac and compared him to Piojo López

Gignac is the Tigers’ leading scorer. (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

André Pierre Gignac is a French footballer who came to reinforce the Tigers of Nuevo Leon from the Opening 2015. The Gaul has become a benchmark of the feline group and is now the top scorer for the Sultana del Norte club. The one who threw the player was Javier Pérez Teuffer, former president of America, his management was 1999 to 2004.

The manager, in an interview for Halftime, assured that The Bomboro It is not up to scratch” of club legends Cream blue how were they Ivan Bam Bam Zamorano or Claudio Javier Louse Lopez: “Gignac was a good player in France. What he did in Mexico is what has led him to be a star of his national team. He has had good seasons here, but far from being a Zamorano, a Louse, I no longer tell you an Arlindo, Babá, Dirceu or a Carlos Santos ”.

At the time when Teuffer was head of the Eagles there were arrivals of footballers and hiring “bombs” that marked a before and after with the Creams. So much Zamorano Y Lopez they came from Europe at the time of being booked: the Louse He came from Lazio in Serie A Y Zamorano had gone through Real Madrid and the Inter de Milan.

Javier Pérez Teuffer was a director of America from 199 to 2004. (Photo: Twitter / @ 17Titulosdeliga)

In this regard, the leader of the capital institution also expressed his opinion in this regard, since in recent seasons America has no longer done negotiations with footballers of “great cartel” and he has preferred to opt for players from the quarry or who do not arrive as stars to the squad: “Now it is more complicated. It’s a budget issue, of managerial work and they have to put aside the promoters ”.

In that sense, Javier Pérez Teuffer compared the French-born with Bam Bam Zamorano and Piojo López. As for numbers, Gignac It is the greatest netbreaker of the Tigers since he arrived six years ago. In total he has scored 160 goals in friendly matches, MX League and international cups, it also carries four league titles in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019, respectively. For his part, the Chilean made 38 points and gscored a first division league in 2002; while the Argentine made 29 annotations Y won a championship in 2005.

On the other hand, both America’s Santiago Solari Like the Miguel Herrera s Tigresand they were left with the desire to succeed in the Opening 2021. The Felines They were eliminated in the semifinals for the Emeralds of the Lion. The Eagles fell before University Cougars in the quarterfinals of said competition.

André Pierre Gignac has four Liga MX titles with Tigres. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



Relations between the club of the Mexico City and Monterrey, Nuevo León, increased with the departure of Sebastian Cordova to lands in the north of the country. The midfielder was hired at the request of the Louse Herrera and now he will wear the auriazules colors.

The Love already prepares its staff for the Closing 2022 and recently hired Jonathan Dos Santos. The defensive midfielder will try to show the Argentine strategist why he deserves a chance in the starting box. For his part, Perez Teuffer also commented on his position: “He is a very good player. We expected more from his brother, but then the brothers are different. He is a footballer who before Córdova’s departure he can be a good solution. We should not compare the brothers, we must let him work ”.

America will start the CL 2022 before the Camoteros of Puebla on January 7 at 9:00 p.m. at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The Tigers they will do the same before Warriors of Santos Laguna at Corona Stadium at 19:00 hours of January the 8th.

