First trailer of ‘Don’t Look Up’, the Netflix movie with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Adam McKay, director of ‘The Big Short’, may have assembled the most spectacular cast of recent years in ‘Don’t Look Up’. For the new Netflix movie we will see Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and more familiar faces. The premise? A comet is about to collide with Earth. But the surprising thing is that nobody cares. Here’s the first trailer:

The plot centers on Kate Dibiasky, the character of Jennifer Lawrence, an astronomy student who discovers with her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), this new danger to our survival. But the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, prefers to do nothing and avoid panic. But the danger is very real. This battle will be fought in the media and social networks. While the scientists will do everything possible to convince the population that it is necessary to act as soon as possible, the president will initiate the campaign “do not look up”.

President Streep

This satire of the times of disinformation and populism that unfortunately we live makes Meryl Streep President Jane Orlean, “a hybrid of the ridiculous leaders we’ve had for the last ten, twenty, thirty years” as explained by the director and screenwriter of the film. Jonah Hill plays his son and his chief of staff, Jason, a pushover in his mother’s shadow. Will ‘Don’t Look Up’ become a new Oscar nomination for Streep? For Jennifer Lawrence it is her return in front of the cameras after two years of rest. The last time we saw her was in ‘Ariana Grande’.

Netflix to release ‘Don’t Look Up’ in theaters on December 10 and will launch it on its streaming platform on Christmas Eve. And be careful, although the cast is already quite incredible in itself we will have to be careful because it has also been confirmed that Chris Evans has a cameo in the film.