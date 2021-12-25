Ferrari fan? Watch these 7 classic series and movies with the Cavallino to see this end of the year

Ferrari is one of the brands that generates the greatest admiration and dreams. The sports cars of the Italian brand have marked millions of fans for many generations beyond competitions.

The cinema has taken on this fascination with dozens of films in which the models emerged from Maranello take center stage. Based on those films and as a way to prepare for the arrival of the Ferrari 296 GTB, the Chilean account on Instagram of the Cavallino firm (@ferrari_chile) released its “Watchlist”, or a list of films where the Ferraris are part important part of the narrative.

Next, we collect some emblematic films and series from this list where Italian sports cars are seen, but leaving aside those related to motorsport and Formula 1 (we will see them in another note):

Women perfume (1992): The film shows the complications experienced by retired Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (Al Pacino), who lost his vision due to an accident with grenades. To take care of him at Christmas, he comes to accompany him to take care of the young Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell), but the relationship between the two is very strained, until a scene that will change everything, when the ex-uniformed man drives a Ferrari Mondial Cabrio at full speed. speed and re-experience the adrenaline rush. One of the most remembered scenes in cinema.

Miami Vice (1984-1989): The remembered series of the 80s, where flowered shirts, white pants and loafers were the trend, had as its protagonist an unforgettable white Ferrari Testarossa that belonged to Sonny Crockett. Legend has it that Enzo Ferrari himself, before he died, learned of the success of the series and had two units of this sports car sent to the producers to be used in the recordings. The only detail was that they had to be white, because in his own words, since a red or black sports car would not look good in night scenes.

The rock (1996): One of the most vertiginous chases with a Ferrari as the protagonist. Through the streets of San Francisco, Connery tries to escape in command of a mighty Hummer, but Cage is unwilling to let him go and goes after him in a yellow Ferrari F355 Spider. Unfortunately, things did not go well for the Italian sports car.

Goldeneye (1995) Although James Bond has always been associated with the Aston Martin brand, in this film he stars Pierce Brosnan the secret agent riding his classic DB5 until he is involved in a chase against Onatopp’s Ferrari F355 GTS (Famke Janssen ). History says that the great victim in that scene was the Aston Martin model, because when the production managers went to see the car, they felt a very unpleasant smell. Brosnan said he hadn’t done anything different, until they realized he had driven the car up the mountain with the parking brake on.

My friend enzo (1995): “I was born to be a racing driver. But there is a problem (…) I am a dog ”. Thus began the trailer for the film based on the book The Art of Racing in The Rain (Garth Stein). Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Kevin Costner (who voices the dog), it is about the life of Enzo, a Golden Retriever who loves speed and racing cars. Luckily for him, Denny Swift – his master – is an aspiring driver with a chance of reaching Formula 1. For Ferrari fans, they will be able to see anything from a 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa to a 458 Italia GT2, 488 GT3, 488 GTB and a 488 Pista, in addition to several cars.

Magnum PI: The series starring Tom Selleck is one of the indelible ones of the 80s and 90s .. The protagonist was a Vietnam veteran who left the Army to become a private investigator (hence the acronym PI, Private Investigator) and appeared frequently at the wheel of the red Ferrari 308 GTS, which became as famous as the series and featured on hundreds of posters that adorned the walls. The sports car was evolving throughout the eight seasons, finishing the last years with 308 GTS QV “quattrovalvole”.

The mermaid and the dolphin (1957): Although it is not on the official Ferrari Watchlist, we did not want to leave out this film, shot in Greece, and which marked Sophia Loren’s film debut in English. Here we can appreciate in all its majesty a Ferrari 375 America Coupé bodied by Pininfarina in a story that shows a young fisherwoman from the Aegean Sea, who discovers a statue that represents a child riding on a dolphin. The Italian sports car was aimed at the North American market and is an exclusivity, since only 12 units were manufactured.