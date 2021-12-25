Famous couples who fell in love on a set

One of the couples of the moment is the same as Spider-Man, Zendaya and Tom Holland. The relationship was confirmed until this year, when they were photographed kissing in a car. They are not the only celebrities who have fallen in love during filming, so we have made a list of some celebrity couples who found love during the filming set.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Zendaya and Holland’s predecessors as Spider-Man and MJ also ended up dating, but with less luck. They met in 2010 on the set of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’. In 2011 they both broke up with their partners at the time, which led to rumors about whether they were together. And they were. Although the paparazzi caught them kissing around New York, it wasn’t until 2012 that they made their first public appearance. Stone and Garfield were officially together until 2015.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

They met on the set of Green Lantern in 2011. Reynolds had been married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively had been in a relationship with her Gossip Girl partner, Penn Badgley, and actor Leonardo Dicaprio. To this day, the couple has three children and, thanks to their sense of humor and the myriad of humorous messages dedicated to each other on social media, they are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

This Spanish couple met in the filming of ‘Jamón, jamón’, by Bigas Luna, in 1992, but it was not until 2007 when they met again in the filming of Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona by Woody Allen, when they began their relationship. They have two children, Luna and Leo.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

The couple met in 1998, when both were chosen to star in the series Aquellos Maravillosos 70. Despite their kisses in front of the camera, nothing happened behind. Kunis was in a relationship with former child star Macaulay Culkin. When Kutcher left the series in 2005 their paths separated, although they maintained a beautiful friendship. That same year, Kutcher married Demi Moore. It was not until 2011, when, both separated from their previous partners returned to resume the relationship. They are still together today: they secretly got married at some point and celebrated with their family just a year ago.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

They met specifically in the year 2000, in Gigli’s. As soon as they fell in love they decided to get engaged and Affleck proposed to her with a pink diamond ring. The wedding was scheduled for September 2003, but everything fell apart. The pair broke up as fast as they had bonded. Almost 20 years later they have met again, becoming, once again, the most mediatic couple.

