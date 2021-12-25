F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton retiring? Bernie Ecclestone reveals his stance

BErnie Ecclestone, former president of Formula 1, went against the general opinion of several experts, as the head of the category Stefano Domenicali or several pilots, and he ventured to predict the future of Lewis Hamilton. The ex-boss until 7 years ago, pointed out that the brit could say goodbye before 2022.

“A couple of days ago I spoke with his father (Anthony Hamilton) and I realized immediately that he did not want to talk about his son’s future, so we only talked about business … I think he is retiring, that he will not run next year. His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too great, and I understand him. ” says the British businessman, 91, in an interview in the Swiss newspaper ‘Bilck’

“Now, being tied for seven titles with Michael Schumacher, it is the perfect time for him to fulfill his dream and become a fashion entrepreneur “, Bernie speculates, who is also unable to assert the possible news unequivocally and appeals to personal intuition.

Criticism of MIchael Masi

Going back to the end of the Abu Dhabi race, Bernie states: “The race director, Masi, should have saved some trouble and should have raised the red flag immediately after the accident. And we would have had a super three-lap finish. Things were very bad, “he says.

Is this episode, Carlos Sainz recently spoke about Masi’s final decisions in Abu Dhabi. “For Hamilton, a red flag would have been fairer, maybe it would be to make that ending with the two the same, but Nor does the regulation oblige to raise it (the red flag) in this context if there is not much dirt on the track, the barriers are damaged or displaced, etc. The car could be withdrawn without a red flag and that is what was done “, declared the Madrilenian.

As for Hamilton’s future, Sainz hopes he will remain in F1. “I don’t know what he will do, I hope he doesn’t retire. I want to continue competing with him, he is one of the best in history and I want to continue sharing the grid with him “, the Ferrari driver wanted.

