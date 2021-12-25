Experimental treatment for multiple myeloma discovered

This treatment is very specific and effective against malignant multiple myeloma cells.

Myeloma accounts for 10% of bone marrow cancers and is the second most common blood cancer, behind lymphoma.

CAR-T type therapy has been developed and administered to patients resistant to conventional treatments. After a year of monitoring, the effectiveness and safety demonstrated in laboratory tests open the door to its regulation.

The data obtained are encouraging, since all patients improve with the procedure, and 75% of them maintain the response at 12 months. The results of the treatment, called ARI-0002h, were presented on December 12 at the American Congress of Hematology in Atlanta (USA).

“This is the second CAR-T we have developed at the hospital. On this occasion, unlike ARI-0001, it is directed against another target, BCMA, the most widespread antigen in immunotherapy in myeloma ”, explains Manel Juan, head of the Immunology Service at the Center for Biomedical Diagnosis of the Hospital Clínic.

This health center developed a new treatment to treat patients with resistant multiple myeloma to the usual treatments. It is a CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Recetor T-Cell), a type of cell and gene therapy in which the patient becomes his own donor and which consists of modifying the patient’s T lymphocytes so that they have the ability to attack tumor cells. It is the first developed in Europe for the disease.

Through apheresis – a technique that allows the separation of blood components – T lymphocytes – a type of white blood cells responsible for the immune response – are obtained, which are genetically reprogrammed so that, when they are transfused back into the patient, they can specifically recognize tumor cells and attack them.

This CAR-T is directed against the BCMA antigen, which is found in the tumor cell surface of a kind of plasma cell cancer: multiple myeloma. The treatment demonstrated experimentally in the laboratory that the ARI-0002h was very specific and effective against malignant cells of this type of cancer, which led the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to approve the clinical trial of ARI-0002h in patients with myeloma in whom conventional treatments had failed.

“With respect to the previous CAR-Ts that we have developed, this one presents a novelty and is that it is humanized”, explains Manel Juan.

“Many times mouse antibodies are used for the development of CAR-T, and in this case we have humanized it so that it has a greater durability in the patient and a lower probability of rejection”, adds the researcher.

Better response without great toxicity

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer located in the bone marrow, where the plasma cells (a type of white blood cell) are in charge of producing the antibodies, necessary to fight infections. In it, plasma cells carry out an abnormal growth process and form tumors in areas of the bones. It accounts for 10% of bone marrow cancers and is the second most common blood cancer, behind lymphoma.

Although there are various treatments for multiple myeloma, from chemotherapy to bone marrow transplantation, there are people who do not respond and therefore have a very limited life expectancy. This is where the CAR-T ARI-0002h developed by the Clínic team can come into play.

In addition to the changes in the molecule to direct it against multiple myeloma, “this CAR-T has an innovative aspect in terms of its administration, and that is that it is divided into two doses. The first is divided into three small doses to limit toxicity and, after four months, a second dose is administered in those patients in whom the disease has not progressed ”, says Carlos Fernández de Larrea. “This allows us to improve the response without relevant toxicity,” he adds.

The results of the trial, in which 30 patients resistant to treatment have participated, show that at 12 months 75% maintain the response and have no progression of the disease and that 60% have complete remission and no residual disease.

“These results are comparable in efficacy to the commercial CAR-T that exist against multiple myeloma and with less toxicity,” says Álvaro Urbano-Ispizua, director of the Clinical Institute of Hemato-Oncological Diseases. “Now we are preparing all the documentation according to the results to request the AEMPS use as an advanced therapy drug of non-industrial manufacture,” concludes Urbano-Ispizúa.

Source consulted here.