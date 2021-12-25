Exatlón México: this is the eliminated one that will be released in full December

The Exatlon Mexico asks an athlete eliminated every Sunday, so thousands of users have wondered if there will be an athlete who leaves the beaches of the Dominican Republic; here we will tell you who It is the eliminated one that will be released in full December.

Every weekend viewers expect an intense challenge from the athletes who go to the Elimination Duel, in fact it is believed that Paula who arrived as a luxury reinforcement is the one who will leave in full December dates.

According to the spoiler pages, it is believed that Zudikey was in the mixed challenge, where women of the Guardians and Conquerors clashed, the Gazelle was about to be eliminated, but Paula’s inexperience was the one that saved the Red legend. .

Do youWill have removed at Exatlon for these December dates?

Users are wondering if there will be an athlete removed in full December dates. Apparently week 19 will have an exception and no athlete would come out of the Exatlón Mexico.

So far it is not known if it will have eliminated this Sunday, December 26 or not, in fact the production of the Ajusco television station has not yet given the indication to continue with the same elimination format or if there will be any modification.

On the other hand, it is rumored that Mariana would be eliminated for this Sunday. Let us remember that in past seasons the Exatlon Mexico did not eliminate any athletes during the dates december, so this December 26 the reality could forgive the elimination.

So, the athletes who could go out this Sunday would be the Guardians team, Daniela Reza, while the Pathfinders who are in danger are Mariana and Paula.

In recent days the rumor began to gain strength that the new athletes who arrived at the Exatlon MexicoThey were not precisely so that they compete one hundred percent; rather, they were brought in to protect the heavyweights of the program.

Names like Heber, Tony, Paulina, Marcela and Zudikey would be the Red athletes that the production does not want them to leave Exatlón México, while on the side of the Blues, Yussef, Macky, Ximena, Tanya, Marysol, la Bestia and Koke are those protected by production.

Until Sunday, December 26, it will be known who will be the athlete who will come out removed, but if no one comes out this week, perhaps starting in 2022 a woman from the Conquerors should say goodbye to the beaches of the Exatlón Mexico.

AC