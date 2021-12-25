Eagles target playoffs under Hurts (LA PARKER COLUMN)

The dollar was offered on the continuing argument that Philadelphians, the world’s most savvy fans, could buy a fertile plot of land here in Costa Rica.

The holidays offer downtime to think about the Philadelphia Eagles in this final episode of the regular season for the Giants, Washington and Dallas.

Sure, many City of Brotherly Love fans understand soccer and other tough sports in the city, but many listen to radio bosses and then practice congestion.

Opinions, no matter where they go up or down, are like, you know the rhythm line, everyone has one.

People who talk nonsense to the smartest fans are rarely lost from South Philadelphia or other parts of the city.

Residents of Dallas, Detroit, Las Vegas or Oakland, New York or Los Angeles, not to mention the last mention, know as much about the sport as they do about their teams. By the way, no fan gives more dedication and passion than the Raiders.

Of course, it’s easier to dress up as a crazy prowler than a tall eagle.

So here’s a question written by Puriscal, CR: How does that Minshew mania work?

Not all Eagles fans who built the sled in place of fallen rookie Jale Hurts understood that Minshew deserved a replacement role because of his talent or lack of it and that the Eagles bosses put a youngster from Alabama and Oklahoma for on top of it.

Minshew got up with a good showing against the Jets. It’s the Jets, one of many in the NFL’s bottom feeders, but everyone knew as soon as the lights went out at Met Stadium that some Philadelphia fans who were still grappling with the ex-quarterback Carson Wentz trade wanted. to Minshew.

Even a lame duck, Minshew, asked for a starting point with that hobby after that ridiculous victory. Then he and Lane Johnson set out to kill deer for the week and even posted their hunting prey on social media. Joining two brothers slaying a helpless little deer-eyed deer sounds more like a My Cousin Vinny story than a lattice plot.

Everyone forgets that this is Philadelphia, a city full of prejudice, discrimination and the need for white political leadership and a person with qualities similar to those of a quarterback.

It’s ridiculous that Philadelphia features a total of two statues honoring black people: boxer Joe Frazier and Octavius ​​V. Catto – Educator, athlete, national voting rights spokesperson, and civil rights pioneer, who was assassinated on South Street in an electoral battle for black and white voters in 1871.

Honesty emphasizes competition as part of this Philadelphia story. The Eagles have produced talented black quarterbacks like Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb and Randall Cunningham. That’s pretty impressive for the Eagles franchise.

Still, city fans chose fake celluloid Rocky Balboa as the heavyweight boxing world champion, even though there was a true champion among them, Smokin ‘Joe Frazier.

Film star and director Sylvester Stallone understood the desires of his core audience and their need for a white champion to defeat black and Russian opponents. Stallonen should have created a black Russian opponent for his Rocky stories.

And that raging Riley Cooper mess had watchers delving into their scalps. At Kenny Chesney’s 2013 concert, drunk, Cooper expressed a sad desire to “jump the (safety) fence and fight all blacks” inside the fence at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cooper received a $ 37,000 fine and a new contract. This failed to reconcile well with the players and numerous fans, just like when Wish Jackson made his disgusting comments about Jews.

The book is still under construction.

It hurts who has made the Eagles quarterback record with 10 carries. Sure, it needs a feed capacity upgrade, but four games last year and 13 in 2021 will remain below the actual sample.

It’s ridiculous that the Philadelphia author toppled Hurts, claiming the Eagles quarterback is behind Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, both short-lived signal players who made their way to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Yes, the injured are not Aaron Rodgers, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach, Warren Moon, Tom Brady, etc.

Jalen Hurts is Jalen Hurts, a starting quarterback in the Philadelphia Eagles fighters. He shows polished leadership qualities and Philadelphia is involved in the playoffs.

LA Parker is a columnist for Trenton. Find him on Twitter @ LAParker6 or email him at [email protected]