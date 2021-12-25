Dwayne Johnson: “I was nicknamed Dewy (wet) at six months because my mother asked my aunt if my diaper was wet and she replied, ‘No, just wet.'”

Dwayne Johnson, 47, acts in all episodes, alternating his appearances with flashbacks from previous moments in his life that represent three younger actors: Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu.

“When I look back, I think that the most difficult moment I lived in my adolescence, at 15 years old. At first glance, it was that time, between the ages of 13 and 15, when I started to step out of the pot and do things that I shouldn’t have done. I was arrested for the first time at age 13 in Hawaii. My parents wanted to leave the island and I was strongly against it, so I started to go astray. I became a 14 year old punk. Then we went to Nashville, Tennessee, and they made me leave there; We ended up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Over the course of about nine months, I was in three different cities; Hawaii, Nashville and Bethlehem. The actors who represent me have a lot of merit, especially Bradley, because he has understood what I was going through in those teenage years. “

Another of Johnson’s frustrations portrayed in the series was rejection by the NFL. “I played in the college league and wanted to go to the NFL, that was my dream, but no team called me. I felt lost when I finished college, because I thought my future was the NFL. That’s when I found myself with seven dollars in my pocket and not knowing what to do with my life, “explains Johnson.

Nicknamed Forrest Gump by his close friends, the actor shamelessly reflects his surreal existence, where there is room for success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, good times and bad … and the lessons learned. Without hiding, the series also talks about the difficult relationship he had with his father.