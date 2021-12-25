‘Don’t Look Up’, with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

There are a lot of stories about a meteor or comet that will hit the Earth and threaten to destroy it; however, none of them is like Don’t look upstarring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie is directed by Adam McKay who do you recognize for being behind other tapes like Vice or The Big Short, both starring Christian Bale. And what is the hallmark of your work? That despite having a lot of drama And till comedy, comes loaded with a great social criticism and this is not the exception.

Look: The story of Luisito Rey and Luis Miguel is a part of the history of Mexico: Luisa Oceguera

What is it about Don’t look up?

As we already mentioned briefly, the film – which in English is called Don’t look up– focuses on two scientists who discover that a comet will collide with Earth in less than six months.

They decide to go with the pertinent authorities and in fact manage to speak with the President of the United States to avoid a catastrophe, but it takes little time to realize that everything, even a threat like this, must be politicized and taken seriously.

Do not miss it on Netflix from this December 24:

Originally, the director wanted the plot of Don’t look up will revolve around a problem related to the climate crisis, because as he said at a press conference “it is the greatest threat to life in the history of mankind.”

However, in the end he decided on a comet that in the end is a force of nature that we do not know and cannot control; although comparisons with climate change are easy to identify throughout history.

Also read: What do the two post-credits scenes of Spider-Man No Way Home?

Cast of Don’t look up

One of the protagonists of Don’t look up is researcher Kate Dibiasky, who is played by Jennifer Lawrence and that is the one that discovers the comet. In fact, being her discovery he is named after her, which is very cool until they discover that it could end the Earth.

The movie also falls on the doctor Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and who knows how urgent it is to deal with this threat, but sometimes his nervousness and anxiety win over him and he does not give the message he wants.

At a press conference, Jennifer Lawrence commented that “it is very sad and frustrating to see people who have dedicated their lives to understanding the truth and to see that they are rejected because people don’t like the way the truth sounds”.

For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio was grateful to play a character who is similar in many ways to the people he has met in the scientific community over the years. Especially those who work with the climate crisis and who are “those who have tried to communicate the urgency of this issue and feel that they are subject to being on the last page of the newspaper.”

Accompanying these two, in Don’t look up you will also see Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean and Jonah Hill as Jason, his son and Chief of Staff.

It also comes out Cate blanchet like the TV host Brie, Timothée Chalamet like young Quentin, Rob morgan like a scientist helping Diabiasky and Mindy and even the singer Ariana Grande.

In fact, Ariana along with Kid Cudi released an official theme for the film which makes a lot more sense once you see it. Well, although it sounds like a love song, it actually talks about the end of the world and how everything is about to take us to hell.

It may interest you: “We support women who have spoken”: protagonists of Sex and the city about Chris Noth

Is it based on a true story?

Although Adam McKay takes real issues in his films and although they were supervised by astronomer Amy Mainzer, you must remember that There is NO asteroid or comet that threatens Earth.

We mention it because there is never a lack of fake news on the Internet and because coincidentally the launch of the film is very close to NASA’s DART mission, which is just a test of how humanity could face an asteroid if it were a threat .

Here we will tell you more about that mission in detail, but you have to know that it is only a trial / experiment and that there is no celestial body threatening us.