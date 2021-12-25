‘Don’t look up’, the meteorite we deserve

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + … Y Don’t look up, because the year is ending and it is not worth getting upset more than necessary. In other words, this is the last edition of VOD news 2021. Enjoy it.

We quickly begin the weekly review with the Netflix offer, which among other things brings us one of its great releases of the year, at least because of the cast that heads it. We talk about Don’t look upAlthough it is not the only thing that the big N of VOD has to offer.

Don’t look up is a quiet comedy with a stellar cast in which names such as the main duo, made up of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, stand out, who are accompanied more or less frequently by others of the stature of Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet or Ron Perlman, surrounded by in turn for a good number of cameos from more Hollywood stars such as Chris Evans or Matthew Peery, among others. It’s that kind of movie.

Don’t look up revolves around the premise of a pair of astrophysicists who discover a comet in a collision direction towards Earth with catastrophic results … But nobody seems to pay attention to them, until they do, for the worse. But Don’t look up It is not a catastrophe movie, but a satire of the stupidly polarized world in which we live today and in which each one of us participates.

Don’t look up It is not the best film of the year, it is not even a great comedy, but despite its many flaws, and among those that weighs more is a longer than necessary footage, it is interesting for all the styles it plays, including the garrulism political and technological sheep, which is not lacking either. Also, contrary to what usually happens in this type of story, the ending does not disappoint.

By the way, although in Don’t look up there is talk at all times of a comet, because of the description they make of it in the film, to make matters worse for the disastrous turn of events, it could well be considered a meteorite. That meteorite that we deserve, Yes.

On the other hand, following the success of South Korean productions Netflix premieres this week Sea of ​​Tranquility, a science fiction series in which you will recognize one more of its protagonists from things already seen as himself The Squid Game, but also Netflix exclusives like Sense 8.

1000 km from Christmas . «An auditor who deeply hates Christmas goes to work in a town. And there he meets a woman who intends to change her opinion about the holidays. “

. «An auditor who deeply hates Christmas goes to work in a town. And there he meets a woman who intends to change her opinion about the holidays. “ This is how The Witcher was made (T2). “A behind-the-scenes look at the second season of ‘The Witcher’ and its secrets: from the new monsters and locations to Geralt’s redesigned armor.”

(T2). “A behind-the-scenes look at the second season of ‘The Witcher’ and its secrets: from the new monsters and locations to Geralt’s redesigned armor.” Emily in Paris (T2). “After accepting her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper embarks on a life of adventure while combining work, friendship and love.”

(T2). “After accepting her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper embarks on a life of adventure while combining work, friendship and love.” The girl from Oslo (T1). “When her daughter is kidnapped, a Norwegian diplomat travels to the Middle East determined to free her with the help of her old friends … and a big secret.”

(T1). “When her daughter is kidnapped, a Norwegian diplomat travels to the Middle East determined to free her with the help of her old friends … and a big secret.” World War II in Color: The Road to Victory (T1). “Stunning historical footage and expert commentary provide insight into the decisive figures and key moments of WWII.”

(T1). “Stunning historical footage and expert commentary provide insight into the decisive figures and key moments of WWII.” Mother there are only two (T2). “Two women realize that their daughters were exchanged at birth and decide to adjust to their new life. How? Creating a single — and peculiar — family. “

(T2). “Two women realize that their daughters were exchanged at birth and decide to adjust to their new life. How? Creating a single — and peculiar — family. “ Lightning Murali . «A tailor acquires special powers after being struck by lightning. But, to be the superhero your city needs, you must first take down an unexpected enemy. “

. «A tailor acquires special powers after being struck by lightning. But, to be the superhero your city needs, you must first take down an unexpected enemy. “ The Witcher: Fireplace . “Those flames that have warmed so many warlocks in Kaer Morhen’s great hall can be the backdrop to a cozy evening. Such is the magic of fire. “

. “Those flames that have warmed so many warlocks in Kaer Morhen’s great hall can be the backdrop to a cozy evening. Such is the magic of fire. “ A not so cool Christmas. “A family trip to the beach leads to madness when Servando and Alicia (Alma’s stubborn aunt) enter into a competition to see who controls Christmas.”

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair (T1)

Badanamu pop (T1)

Bicycles vs cars

Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World

D’Artacán and the three muskedogs

Death of a Gentleman

The infinite cycle

The prosecutor, the defender, the father and his son

The King (Elvis Presley)

Foul Play

Home Games

The last whalers of São Miguel

Do you want to be my neighbor?

STAND BY ME Doraemon

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

The Stone Speakers

Uradi

Vilsen: The loss

If yours is Disney +, you will have another type of proposal headed by …

Get to the platform Charm, one of the latest animated films from Disney itself with a distinctly Colombian flavor, so if you fancy a session of good cinema for all audiences in cartoon format and nothing less than in the key of magical realism, Charm It is a choice that has been liked wherever it has passed.

Those wonderful years (T1). “” The story of the Williams family in the late 1960s told from the point of view of an imaginative 12-year-old Dean. “”

A Christmas Carol (T1)

Black nativity

Car SOS (T8)

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which premieres a couple of things exclusively and the rest is catalog meat, but in a hodgepodge in which a bit of everything fits …

The big premiere of the week on Prime Video is Being the Ricardos, a biographical drama about the figure of Lucille Ball, one of the pioneers of American television of the 1950s. Directed by Aaron Sorkin (The Chicago 7 trial, The Newsroom), Being the Ricardos It relies on its two main protagonists, an unrecognizable one – due to the demands of the script, don’t be scared – Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

More exclusive content:

LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special . “LCD Soundsystem performs live electrical set from Brooklyn, NY.”

. “LCD Soundsystem performs live electrical set from Brooklyn, NY.” Yearly departed (T2). You are invited to the most hilarious annual party. The groundbreaking comedy special returns with an all-star cast of the funniest women of the year, saying goodbye to 2021 in style. “

Anna Karenina

Antebellum

Backstage (Miniseries)

(Miniseries) Like goodbye

Let me in

Don jon

The drunk

The Sloane case

The last wolf

Entropy

Strawberry and Chocolate

High Life

Housebound

Kenshin, the samurai warrior

The king’s decision

Salmon fishing in Yemen

The tribe of the Aurones (T1)

Metallica: 40 Years of Metallica

Metallica: Pride, Passion and Glory. Three Nights in Mexico City

Nothing to declare

Nameless gangster

Outrage

Heading to Java

The Yellow Sea

Three colors: Blue

Three colors: Red

Trophy Wife (T1)

Last mission in Afghanistan

A prophet

A crazy summer

A Christmas with you

Why Hide?

Woochi, demon hunter

And we finished the weekly review with HBO Max, which continues to fill its catalog here and there in Spain and one does not know well if it is repeated or continues to leave things out, because it gives the feeling of one and the other.

