Dollar price today December 25, exchange rate

Today Saturday, December 25, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.6175 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended the session at 20.6301 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301

: Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 21.23

: Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 21.23 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.27

Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.27 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.13

Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.13 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 50,745.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.35 pesos, for $ 27.60 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

