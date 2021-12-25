‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would have cameos from the X-Men and Fantastic 4

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘would have cameos from X Men and The Fantastic Four; in addition to other Marvel characters, as well as variants thereof.

Now that there are no rumors about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, it is time for the expectation to go to the next multiversal production, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

It is already known that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will feature the participation of Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez; but they would not be the only ones to make it to the movie.

According to several insiders, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would have cameos from several characters from the X-Men and The Fantastic 4, being the introduction of these to the MCU.

A movie would have reunited the X-Men with Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox)

Rumors indicate that Hugh jackman He would return as Wolverine, plus we would have a Professor Xavier in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Regarding the latter, there are different versions, as some indicate that it would be Patrick Stewart, while others point to James McAvoy for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

It is also mentioned that Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique would make an appearance in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, alongside Deadpool.

On the side of Fantastic 4, they talk about the Human Torch and The Fantastic Lord; however, they do not mention if they would be new actors or those of any of Fox’s past projects.

MCU actors would return in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ with other characters

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘It would also have the return of actors and actresses from past films, although with other characters.

Taking advantage of the multiverse theme, we would see the return of variants of some Avengers, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Rumors indicate that Chris Evans It would be Captain Hydra, an evil version of Captain America that could already be seen in some Marvel comics.

Hayley Atwell would also be in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in the role of Captain Carter.

Captain America (Disney / Marvel)

Another to return to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would be Tom Hiddleston as Loki and James Spader as Ultron.

It is even mentioned that we would see Tom cruise as a Tony Stark from another universe in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘will premiere in May 2022.

With information from BGR, Daniel Richtman and Express.