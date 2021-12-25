Devin Booker Sets Historic Winning Record For Phoenix Suns: Kendall Jenner Effect?

Far from the lights of Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets or the debacle of Los angeles lakers, almost completely silent for most fans, Phoenix suns is the best team of the regular season in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and this is partly due to the performance of his franchise player Devin booker.

The 25-year-old bodyguard commands one of the Big 3 most effective in the league, along with the veteran Chris paul and the pivot DeAndre Ayton; together with his squad they lead the Western Conference, with a mark of 26 wins and five losses, and although he was injured for a brief stretch, his influence is key.

At the beginning of December, Booker suffered hamstring discomfort, which sidelined him for seven encounters. Well, in 24 games he has played this NBA season, records a record of 20 consecutive victories, 15 of them as locals in Phoenix.

Booker’s historic record with Suns



Thanks to his positive record, the one born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, equaled the mark of wins in a row of two historic teams in the league: the Milwaukee bucks 1970-71 champion and the Washington Capitols in the 1948-49 pageant.

No less a challenge for Booker and the Suns, who will have to expose this historic record on Christmas Day, when on Saturday, December 25, they host Arizona to Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry, where a good performance is expected from the point guard, who returned in a big way … Thanks to Kendall Jenner’s care?