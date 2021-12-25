DART, the ship that will collide with an asteroid sends its first photos

NASA’s goal is to study options to deflect a future threat to Earth.

The NASA’s DART spacecraft is on its way to the asteroids Didymos and Dimorphos, against whom plans to crash in late 2022. However, the road is long and in the meantime he has captured the first images of his journey through space.

The objective of The NASA is deliberately crashing a spaceship into an asteroid, a rehearsal in case humanity needs one day to stop a giant space rock from killing life on Earth. Earth.

The first images of DART on its kamikaze tour

Just two weeks after its launch from California, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (Dart) opened his “eye” and returned his first images. The first was captured on December 7 and shows a dozen stars near the constellations Perseus, Aries, and Taurus.

The images were taken by DART through its DRACO telescopic camera. Photo: NASA

The second was taken on December 10 and reveals the image of the stars in Messier 38, which is about 4,200 light-years distant.

Both photos were captured via DRACO, a high-resolution camera inspired by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft imager.

The photo shows a star cluster located about 4,200 light-years from Earth. Photo: NASA

The mission of the NASA spacecraft that plans to crash into an asteroid

The device took off on November 24 aboard a rocket Spacex from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

His target is Dimorphos, a “Moon” about 160 meters (two statues of Liberty) wide, it surrounds a much larger asteroid called Didymos (780 meters in diameter). Together, they form a system that orbits the Sun.

The impact should occur in the autumn of 2022, when the pair of rocks meet at 11 million kilometers from Earth, the closest point they can get to.

“What we are trying to learn is how to deflect a threat ”, said the chief scientist of the POT, Thomas Zuburchen, in a teleconference during the mission launch.

Asteroids pose no threat to our planet, he said, but they belong to a class of bodies known as Near Earth Objects (NEOs): asteroids and comets approaching less than 50 million kilometers from Earth.