Daniel Bisogno got married and her husband would be in very serious health | INSTAGRAM

As you probably already know, Daniel Bisogno is one of those television figures who cannot help but draw the attention of Internet users and viewers in whatever he does, in addition to having been enjoying his life in the most open way possible, without hiding her relationship with her boyfriend, with whom she is said to got married secretly a few months ago, a symbolic but very important ceremony for them.

According to an interview with a friend of the couple, Jesus Castillo, Daniel’s partner would be in serious health, he has done several studies and already searched for different clinics in the CDMX to see what it has.

According to information, Bisogno He is very stable in the world of work, despite the scandals and confrontations with some celebrities he has been good, it is even said that he has been calmer in terms of the comments he makes in ‘Selling ‘Well, as we know, sometimes you lose a little control about it.

But the most important issue was when he was asked about his partner, continue together and have already been for more than a year and a half enjoying their relationship, a engagement in which no one believed but has shown that he is very happy.

However, not everything is happiness, despite the fact that they already live together in the south of CDMX and that they support each other in all their projects, the visits to the private clinic are worrying, even Jesus became very serious on one of those occasions.

Daniel Bisogno would be concerned and helping his partner with the studies he needs.



According to the informant, in August he presented some pain and for this reason he went to the hospital to check himself, they had been taking great care of the situation but it was learned that he was hospitalized and that he had to carry out several studies to rule out that it was a very serious condition.

So far they do not know exactly what they have, they have been discreet on the subject but it is known that some studies have come out negative in terms of different possibilities.

It is even said that his visit to the IMSS was not exactly because of what he had commented on his tooth, some think that he did it to help his boyfriend, so that they could attend him faster.