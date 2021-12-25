Cruz Azul on the way to comply with the reengineering that was planned with Juan Reynoso

With the aim of achieving the title they obtained in 2021, the Cruz Azul, from Juan Reynoso, is on the way to assembling the team that seeks the feat

At the beginning of December, after falling into the playoffs, Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul coach, warned those closest to him: “it’s time to reengineering.” Between the coach of La Maquina and the celestial board of directors, they have sought a way to revitalize the team that ended 23 years without a Liga MX title, in 2021, so that they fight again for the championship.

Juan Reynoso hopes to have more reinforcements at Cruz Azul before December 31. Imago7

In the winter, The Machine has let players like Orbelín Pineda, Walter Montoya and Yoshimar Yotún go, all free. “We didn’t want them to leave that way, but that has helped us free up some high salaries and open up options to renew the team.“Commented a source inside the club.

The most representative loss was that of Orbelín Pineda, who is going to Celta de Vigo, due to what the Mexican midfielder contributed to the Celeste cause, while the options to extend the contract with Yoshimar Yotún were limited due to his 31 years and Walter Montoya did not have the success that was expected with Cruz Azul.

At the same time, the arrival of Christian Tabó was achieved, “a player who makes different teams see different”, according to his former coach Nicolás Larcamón, and the pass of Alejandro Mayorga, together with Uriel Antuna, to Cruz Azul is about to take place. , in exchange for Roberto Alvarado.

Tabó will help solve the problem caused by the departure of Orbelín Pineda, while the arrival of Mayorga will reinforce the left side and Uriel Antuna will give attacking options on the right wing. They are looking for a reinforcement in the midfield, due to the departure of Yotún and Walter Montoya, which is why he was close to signing Erick Gutiérrez, from PSV Eindhoven.

Added to the aforementioned casualties is Alexis Peña and Josué Reyes, while Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez are on the transferable list.

“We strive to give the technician the best options, we hope that what we negotiate is realized”, Reiterated the same source.

The “reengineering” that was planned with Juan Reynoso, this winter, continues its march, waiting for the change of Antuna and Mayorga for Alvarado to take place, and at least one center-back and one more player in the midfield is achieved. , added to the opening that will be given to the basic forces in the first team.