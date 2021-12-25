Cruz Azul hopes to finalize exchanges with Chivas and Rayados in a maximum of one week

At the moment, the Machine has only one confirmed reinforcement and eight casualties for the Closing 2022

The preseason continues to advance, the start date of the tournament is approaching and Blue Cross he barely has a reinforcement in exchange for eight casualties.

Juan Reynoso hopes to have more reinforcements at Cruz Azul before December 31. Imago7

Against this background, the board of La Maquina hopes to close the proposals for exchanging players with Chivas Y Striped in the next four or five days, that is, before December 31st.

On the one hand, with the Guadalajara There has already been a total agreement between clubs for 10 days, but the negotiations with the players and their representatives, as well as the revision of the contract clauses have taken longer than expected, which is why it has not yet been announced to Uriel antuna Y Alejandro mayorga as new players of Blue Cross in exchange of Roberto Alvarado, who will go to Chivas should this transaction materialize.

On the other hand, ESPN reported on Thursday, December 23, that the board of directors of Blue Cross made an exchange offer to Monterrey to send to Luis Romo to the royal team either by Carlos Rodriguez or by Erick Aguirre. In fact, the proposal of the celestial directors includes selling Romo for 5 million dollars in the event that Striped he would not want to part with either Rodríguez or Aguirre.

In addition to the Uruguayan Christian Tabó, the cement team hopes to add at least another four or five reinforcements, for which these transfers with the Guadalajara and the Monterrey They are key, since it would cover basic needs such as the left back (Mayorga), the midfield (Rodríguez or Aguirre) and the right winger (Antuna), which would only require a South American central defender and perhaps another attacking player to round off the workforce towards the first half of 2022.

So far Tabó has arrived and Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún, Walter Montoya, Alexis Peña, Josué Reyes, in addition to the fact that Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez are transferable and do not enter into plans, so much so that they are not doing the preseason with the first team.

To those eight casualties could be added that of Alvarado, if he is going to Chivas; Romo’s, if he is going to Striped or another team, and perhaps that of Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, who could go to MLS a year after finalizing his contract with Blue Cross.