Criticism of ‘Time’ (2021): Holidays at the wrong time

With ‘Time’ the director M. Night Shyamalan, author of ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999), gives a new twist to his usual themes, this time focused on the vicissitudes that surround the life of a family that, on vacation In a tropical paradise, he discovers that the luxurious ‘resort’ where he resides is making him age at breakneck speeds. They already want to entangle the traditional ‘thriller’, classic horror or science fiction, in an unlikely intrigue that has the elusive passage of time as the axis on which the whole plot pivots. It is obvious that nobody wants to look at the face of time (or its thousand faces). But why this aversion to time as it is?

Quite simply, because people have identified him deep inside, as a menacing furry bug that ticks, gnaws and scratches at joints, arteries, genitals and the soul. For his part, M. Night Shyamalan now offers us a film that deals with time in a superficial way, to the point of including absurd situations and ridiculous dialogues that even try to pay homage to titles like ‘Missouri’, starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, in 1976. The rest is a mixture of different genres, infused with low-level suspense, for a crazy out-of-time vacation, like the movie itself.