Christmas movies to watch as a family

The most popular character in this Christmas season, without a doubt is Santa claus and on those dates the movies and series where Santa Claus is the protagonist, they usually occupy a large part of the time of people who love Christmas.

Over the years various actors and actresses have given life or lent their voice to Santa claus and each artist gives a different personality to Santa Claus, from Tim allen in the movie of Santa Clause passing by Tom Hanks who lent his voice in the Polar Express even the actress Anna kendrick in the movie of Disney “Noelle”.

Stay to discover the 10 actors who have played Santa claus in Christmas movies. What is your favorite?.

1. Tim Allen – Santa Clause (The Santa Clause)

2. Jim Carrey – El Grinch (How The Grinch Stole Christmas)

3. Tom Hanks – The Polar Express

4. Kurt Russell – The Christmas Chronicles

5. Will Ferrell – Elf: The Goblin (Elf)

6. James Cosmo – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

7. Anna Kendrick – Noelle (Noelle)

8. Chris Sarandon – The Strange World of Jack (Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas)

9. Richard Attenborough – Miracle on 34th Street

10. Paul Giamatti – Fred Claus (Fred Claus)

Where does Santa Claus live?

Santa claus lives in the North Pole which is the northernmost place in the world, Santa Claus lives with his wife the Mrs Claus and next to his reindeer and the elves who help him deliver presents at Christmas, but only to the children who were good all year long.