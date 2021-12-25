Christmas gifts between Max Verstappen to Checo Pérez

The pilots of the

Formula 1

of the team Red Bull, got together this Christmas holidays to exchange gifts after the impressive season they had in 2021 where the Dutch, Max verstappen won his first world championship in the highest category and the Mexican

“Checo” Pérez

He took fourth place in the drivers’ standings only behind his teammates and the drivers of Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Valteri Bottas.

In the video shared by Red bullYou can see the Dutch driver giving a letter to “Checo” to thank him for the great year and his help in what he has achieved throughout the season, he also gave him a bottle to drink water, joking to remember the Grand Prix of U.S, where the Jalisco-born had to drive the 56 laps of the Austin without drinking water, this being one of the heaviest circuits to drive, where the temperature at which they reach can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Seeing the gift of Verstappen, “Checo” responds with a: “This is good for tequila.”

The car that Checo received

But the trolling did not stop there, the world champion also surprised Czech writing in the letter that he knew how much the man from Guadalajara liked driving a Honda NSX, car valued at 150 thousand euros and due to his close relationship with the Japanese car brand, he had obtained his.

Reaction of Czech It was like that of a little boy when he received the gift that I wait for all year; but nevertheless Max gave him a small box with a Honda NSX to scale, the laughter of both did not take in arriving.

Checo’s gift to Max

Then it was the Aztec pilot’s turn. Perez He also gave him a letter and also trolled the recent champion of the “Great Circus.” Checo gave him a spyglass so he wouldn’t have to touch his car any more. Hamilton, something for which he was fined 50,000 euros in the Brazilian Grand Prix. In addition, the brand new world champion also received a false nose and finally, a gift from the father of Czech, Antonio Pérez Garibay who sent his son’s partner a photo of the three together after his podium at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.