Christmas French manicure: the 6 best ideas for your nails

The christmas french manicure It is one of the best options to dress your nails this holidays. This trend never goes out of style, although it is true that in recent years manicurists have decided to let their imagination run wild to offer us a thousand and one versions. Behind it was that image of minimalist nail art, in nude or pink tones. Now the French manicure that triumphs is colored, with glitter, glitter … perfect options to dress your uas this Christmas.

Christmas French manicure in green

An ideal manicure for short nails It is the one proposed by Tom Bachik, a manicurist for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez or Selena Gomez. It is about painting the upper part in color green, one of the quintessential Christmas tones. The best part is that it is a design that you can even make yourself at home.

Christmas French manicure in black and silver

If what you are looking for is a minimalist nail design, elegant and that matches your Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve outfit, we propose you Betina Goldstein’s Christmas French manicure. The manicurist has chosen black and silver, two perfect shades to celebrate the holidays. This design looks great on short nails. That s, the difficulty is a bit greater.

Christmas French manicure in gold

Gold is synonymous with celebration, so another of the best ideas for your nails is to choose a french manicure with this tone. Ideal for dressing long oval nails, it is a design that you can make yourself with a little practice. You only need to polish your nail with glitter or a natural tone and paint the tip in gold.

Christmas French manicure with glitter

Christmas is the best time to bet on glitters, glitter and glitter. So another of our proposals for your nails is the glitter french manicure. It is a design that looks better on long nails and above all it is easier to do, if you are going to do it at home. You just have to choose the color that you like the most, for example, purple and polish the tip of the nail.

Christmas French manicure with waves

Singer Zendaya has sported this nail design created by manicurist Lisa Lon that is perfect for parties. It is a reinvented French manicure, as the manicurist herself claims. In this case, a burgundy wave design has been created at the tip. A nail art very original, ideal for long and oval nails.

Christmas French manicure with sparklers

Another idea for your nails with which you will succeed these holidays is the golden french manicure and decorated with little stars. This proposal from the manicurist Michelle Humphrey is ideal for long nails. It is about combining bright gold with stars in black, on the natural nail.

