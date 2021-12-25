Christmas Fat Draw 2021: winning numbers, December 24 Lottery results and how to collect in Mexico | Forecasts | CDMX | Edomex | MEXICO

Do not miss the information we have for you. The Fat Christmas Giveaway has a Grand Prize of 204 million pesos divided into four series for this 2021 and, now, the image of Christmas Eve is touring the entire country for the issuance of six million 400 thousand little pieces, which are available physically and also electronics in the more than 12 thousand points of sale throughout the Mexican Republic inserted in the National lottery.

More than 430 million pesos will be distributed on December 24 at 8:00 p.m., in the “El Moro” Building. In this Christmas Fat Draw No. 220, the National Lottery shows the wealth of our country, especially of these holidays, so the image of the Christmas Eve flowers, which is usually an important symbol in the homes of families Mexican, is reflected in the little pieces.

How much does each ‘little piece’ cost?

The cost of each piece is $ 120 pesos and with it they will be able to win up to 2,550,000 pesos, which represents one twentieth of the Grand Prize. El Gordo de Navidad offers a total bag of 430 million 259 thousand pesos, where 80 thousand numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00000 to 80000 participate and offers a total of 16 thousand 722 prizes and refunds, which are divided into 526 direct prizes and 16 thousand 196 refunds.

Where do you buy tickets online?

If you are interested in participating, you can purchase your tickets online on the official pages that are: Your Lotero, CMillonario and National Lottery.

Where to see the Fat Christmas Draw?

You can follow the live broadcast of the draw through our official channel of the National Lottery. Christmas Jackpot No. 220 awards a Jackpot of 204 million and giving a main prize with a series of 1 million. The cost of the fraction or little piece is $ 120.00; while the cost of the series or whole is $ 2,400.00.

What does the director of the National Lottery say?

The general director of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia Calderón, reported that the Christmas Gordo Draw number 220 has a Grand Prize of 204 million pesos in four series, and that the image of Christmas Eve already runs throughout Mexico, through the issuance of six million 400 thousand little pieces, available physically and electronically in the more than 12 thousand points of sale throughout the Mexican Republic that the institution has.

“González Saravia Calderón thanked the sales force that day after day brings luck and gives hope to Mexican families, and recalled the institution’s commitment to public assistance that benefits the people of Mexico, through social programs”, the National Lottery said in a statement.