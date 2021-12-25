Christmas Fat Draw 2021. National Lottery. Winning results

Did you buy your little piece? The National Lottery yesterday carried out the Fat Christmas draw, in which more than 430 million pesos were distributed, with a jackpot of 204 million pesos in four series. If you still do not lose hope, we tell you how to check the results.

The giveaway also featured a total of 16 thousand 722 awards, of which 526 direct and 16,196 withdrawals, and they will be marked in the lower right part of the Prize Lists.

How do you know if you won?

The award consultation can be done online or by phone.

By phone

Call the number: 55477-00-100 and dial option 1 or 3 from the menu.

By Internet

Enter the National Lottery prizes page, you can access it from here: https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/buscaPremio

Select the date of the draw.

Finally, give the chip number and voila, your results will appear.

Official list of awards

You can also check the official list of awards online, at the link: https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/Comercial/Listas/gordito220.pdf, in it, you see the winners of all the prizes, of amounts of up to 51 million pesos, which correspond to the jackpot.

… and who won?

According to the list of prizes, the winning ticket of one of the 51 million pesos, of the 204 that were raffled, is the ticket with the number: 19197.

How can you claim your prize?

If you are in Mexico City

Any ticket awarded for any amount or with a refund can be collected directly at the National Lottery offices, located in Republic Square, Tabacalera neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, on business days from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Eye! You need to bring official identification, present the ticket and a Proof of residence (no more than three months old).

If the prize is equal to or less than 10,000 pesos, it can be paid in cash or by check at that time.

If the award is equal to or greater, it is invariably paid with a nominative check made out to the applicant, with the legend for “Payment to the Beneficiary’s Account”.

The cashier must give you the cash or check, original letter receipt with the amount of the prize and the tax withheld, as well as the official identification.

If you are in another state

You can collect winning lottery tickets in any city in the Republic by doing the following:

If the prize obtained is less, or if the ticket has a refund, you can collect it or exchange it directly with the ticket holders or at the Official Store of the National Lottery in your locality; as long as they have the monetary resources to pay the prize.

In the event that the Official Store cannot pay the prize, you can go to the banking institution indicated by it.

FLC



