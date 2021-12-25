This Saturday, December 25, millions of families and friends come together to celebrate Christmas Day, known in Spanish as Christmas Day. Unlike last year, when meetings had to be canceled due to the pandemic, This 2021, Americans are reunited and celebrities are no exception.

Then we share with you the best moments and the congratulations of the celebrities during this Christmas 2021.

Christmas Day 2021: This is how famous people celebrate Christmas

For the second year in a row, the Kardashian-Jenner clan did not gather for their traditional Christmas Eve party; but nevertheless, That was not an impediment for each of the sisters to give us the best Christmas cards.

Kim Kardashian shared several images with her children, her sister Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner, who also celebrated Christmas with a Christmas carol, alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. As for Kylie, the businesswoman shared an image of some presents wrapped in Christmas paper, while Kendall shared a photo of her look for Christmas Eve and her Christmas tree.

The Beckham family was also not far behind in Christmas celebrations. Through your Instagram account, Victoria shared a beautiful postcard with David and his children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz. “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!”, wrote.

On the other hand, Reeese Witherspoon also shared an emotional message and a photo with his daughter Ava and his sons Deacon and Tennessee. “Where I want to be. With my family. Enjoying each other’s company. We send you and your loved ones HUGE Christmas hugs! From our family to yours “, he pointed.

One celebrity who shared her great decorations was Cardi B. The rapper, who a few months ago welcomed her second child, posted several videos on Instagram to show her giant Christmas trees, decorated with all kinds of red ornaments and gifts.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were not far behind with their Christmas festivities. On Christmas Eve, the whole family visited a Christmas-themed festival. “Carnival-soaked rats! Merry Christmas Eve! I know that not everyone can be with their loved ones right now, but prayers for a merry Christmas and a better year ahead. Sending love to all of you “Teigen wrote.

Lily Collins, the star of Emily in Paris, celebrates his first Christmas with McDowell since they were married earlier this year. “A very happy first Christmas for our little family”he wrote on Instagram.