Christian Castro asked Santa for another wife to last longer than his hair dyes …

Christian castro

The gift list of Christian castro it is very peculiar. To begin with, he asks them not to yell at him: ‘Father-in-law’, although his daughter Simone is already 16 years old … because he scares his candidates, because he also asks Santa for another girlfriend. Other? That’s how it is. The plaboy who confesses to having had 3,000 women, declared in an interview that he lost the ‘hit’ … and he is urgent to get it back. He would also like to make a Bioseries that could be called: Christian’s ViP Chicken Coop“, Where he would tell his love affairs with chicks, busty chickens and famous women such as Sofía Vergara, Daisy Fuentes, Malillany Marín, the run-I’ll-catch-you with Yolanda Andrade … and a chorrotre hundred models. A separate chapter would be his marriage scandals with Gabriela Bo (from 2003 to 2004); the wedding with Valeria Liberman (2004 to 2009), with whom he had two children: Simone and Mikhail Zarathustra. After Valeria plucked him, he had a relationship with Paola Erazo, from which Rafaela was born. Although the union did not prosper either, Cristian did not give up love and in 2017 he married Carol Urban, but the marriage only lasted 28 days! … That is why he asked Santa for another wife to last longer than his hair dyes …

