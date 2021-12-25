Chris Hemsworth, Shakira, the Derbezes and how they wished Merry Christmas!

The Christmas It is already here and millions of people around the world have enjoyed the eve of this great celebration, as well as everything that the December spirit still in force implies. Depending on the traditions of each one is how the way of celebrating varies, however the common denominator is to seek family unity, recognize what needs to change, be better for the well-being of ourselves and those we love and mainly be happy in each stage that we have to be.

Taking into account the above, numerous personalities of the show, be it music, acting, and modeling, among others, have shared in social networks, from December 24 to today 25, various publications ranging from photographs and videos focused on wishing a very Merry Christmas! to his followers and to all.

Some have used Photoshop to make funny Christmas postcards with their photos, others have spread extremely familiar sessions, however there are also those who have been intrepid, sensual, funny and have even taken the opportunity to reveal important news in their lives.

So in this special, in addition to wishing Random News readers happy holidays, we also include some of the posts from celebrities that have been enchanting on social media.

Chris Hemsworth.

Without a doubt the actor Chris Hemsworth He knows how to put a fun and flirty touch to Christmas and for this he posted a photo on his Instagram profile in which he shows his powerful arms in the gym and added a long white beard, a red hat, a Christmas pine tree and on his face. A deer. To complete the snapshot, he wrote the message Merry Christmas!

Chris Hemsworth, star of the movie ‘Thor’ used digital help to edit his photograph and thus share his best wishes to his followers / Photo: Instagram chrishemsworth



Shakira.

The Colombian singer-songwriter from the early hours of December 24 published a photograph of an adorable little dog named Teddy dressed in a Santa suit. Accompany publication with a phrase from a Christmas song.

Later it could be seen Shakira, but now with another of his pets. Gerard Piqué’s wife and Toby the rabbit used for the snapshot with a Christmas tree in the background and wearing both hats in the style of Santa Claus.

The Colombian singer shared a tender photograph with a cute bunny / Photo: Instagram Shakira



“Merry Christmas from Toby and the names of all the bunnies in the world!” Shakira wrote next to her photograph.

The Derbez.

As is tradition, the Derbez family tries to meet annually, summoned by the producer, actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez, to take a family snapshot with which they always wish their followers a merry Christmas. However, Eugenio also decided to include a video in which, very much in his style, he dubbed the animated character of the Grinch. In this video his voice represents what supposedly the food has finished and the green character wonders how it is that it finished so quickly and how many times he ate because of depression …

From that last question, video fragments are included where he and his youngest daughter Aitana appear eating waffles, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo enjoying a snack like Aislinn Derbez.

Eugenio Derbez put his funny touch to Christmas / Photo: Instagram Eugenio Derbez.



“Merry Christmas! … cheers to your scales. You better take care of yourself. You better not cry. You better not pout because the scale does not lie!” He wrote in a kind of thoughtful message about avoiding the excess food and drink during these celebrations to maintain a better quality of life.

Andrea Legarreta.

The host of the morning of Televisa Today spread a picture of a Christmas pine tree made up of pure motivational words. Peace, union, hopes, love, solidarity, happiness, respect, harmony, health, forgiveness, wisdom, faith and gratitude are some of the words used to form the aforementioned pinito.

Image shared by Andrea Legarreta / Photo: Instagram Andrea Legarreta.



“I wish you all the beauty you deserve. God bless you always. Happy holidays, my beauties. Happy Christmas Eve, merry Christmas, happy life, my love. Hugs tight and strong with all my love,” he said. Andrea Legarreta in her post which was later accompanied by a photograph where she appears posing next to a Grinch.

The presenter and actress has shared various publications about Christmas / Photo: Instagram Andrea Legarreta.



Luis Fonsi.

The singer Luis Fonsi from an early hour expressed that he got up with the Christmas spirit to everything for which he published a photograph with some original glasses inspired by this holiday.

“I woke up with the ‘Crijmas Espiri’ on. Wishing you all a merry Christmas. Health, love and lots of music,” said the singer of the song. Slowly.

The singer wore these distinctive glasses to wish a Merry Christmas! / Photo: Instagram Luis Fonsi.



Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter wished happy holidays with the video clip collaboration with the famous American animated series The simpsons. I wish you the best is the official video clip that premiered on the YouTube channel of Bad bunny on December 24 and the message of this animation where an image of the Latin interpreter himself appears next to Homer Simpson is to make him reflect on the meaning of the family beyond technology.

“Merry Christmas. I wish you the best with @thesimpsons wow! Thanks for the love. This is my gift for you. I love you!”, Shared Bad Bunny.

Manelyk.

The model, singer and influencer Manelyk decided to put her sensual touch on the congratulatory message for her followers. Wearing a small bathing outfit, the former member of the reality show Acapulco Shore wrote the following: “I don’t have a Christmas photo, but I have this one,” a snapshot that quickly received likes from her fans.

The former Acapulco Shore decided to put her sensual touch on Christmas / Photo: Instagram Manelyk.



Just as they numerous FamousBoth in Mexico and in various countries they have been posting countless photos and videos with which they seek to wish the best to the world and their followers.