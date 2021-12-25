Chris Evans is clear about the replacement of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Should they be looking for a replacement for Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man? Actor Chris Evans is clear on the answer.

Avengers: Endgame It was one of the most shocking movies of all time, but it caused two very serious casualties in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since we will not see again Chris Evans What Captain America nor to Robert Downey Jr. What Hombre de Hierro.

For now the Phase 4 from Marvel studios has rushed to find a replacement for Chris Evans What Captain America, since initially his shield and the legacy received it Sam wilson (Anthony Mackie), but as we have seen in the series Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Disney +, for now the new Captain America is John walker (Wyatt Russell).

But… Who will replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man?

If we follow the stories from the comics, Ironheart / Riri Williams interpreted by Dominique thorne should be the substitute for Robert Downey Jr. What Hombre de Hierro and that is why he will have his own series in Disney +. It was even speculated that Shuri from Letitia Wright, being a genius with technology could take his place. But none of these options are preferred by Chris Evans.

The actor doesn’t want another Iron Man.

According to the actor Chris Evans, your fellow performer Robert Downey Jr. is he Hombre de Hierro definitive and there should be no other Hombre de Hierro at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t consider it to be a role like James Bond, Superman or Batman, that somehow other people bite the apple. He is Iron Man and full stop ». So Chris Evans, it’s clear to him, no one should replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

In Marvel studios It seems that they think in a similar way, since they do not believe that there is a need for another Iron Man, at least for now. Therefore, other characters will have more importance such as Spider-man, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel or The Fantastic Four.

