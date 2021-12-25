Chris Evans defends Robert Downey Jr

Marvel Studios greatly impacted its fans with the premiere of Avengers: endgame in 2019. Not only was the plot, the special effects, and the Avengers ending that made the movie a success, but there were also two major casualties as Chris Evans He will not be Captain America again and Robert Downey Jr will no longer dress as Iron Man.

But now, with phase four of Hollywood’s largest studio booming, things have changed. With the premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel demonstrated the rush they had to find a replacement for Chris Evans and his character and, although it seemed that Sam Wilson would inherit his legacy, it was John Walker (Wyatt Russell) who earned the legendary shield.

However, it seems that the actor is not very upset with this change, but with the idea that there is another Iron Man. Despite their clashes in the movies, Cap and Iron Man always made it clear that their friendship and their respect is beyond anything, and that’s exactly what happens to performers in real life.

Following the stories of the comics, Ironheart or rather Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) should be the replacement for Tony Stark, so he will have a series with his story on Disney Plus. In fact, it was also speculated that Letitia Wright’s Shuri could also fill her position as she is a genius with technology.

Anyway, stop Chris Evans none of these options would have to be considered. “I do not consider it to be a role like James Bond, Superman or Batman, that somehow other people bite the apple. He is Iron Man and full stop“, He said.

Apparently, his words were heard by Kevin Feige, Marvel president of production, who along with his team ruled out the possibility of another Iron Man, at least for now. Of course, in addition to bringing Captain America back to life, other characters will have another importance: Spider Man, Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel and the Fantastic Four.