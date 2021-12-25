Castelló allocates 814,280 euros to social welfare and development cooperation projects

CASTELLÓ. The Castelló City Council has approved this week the granting of different grants totaling 814,280 euros for the development of social welfare and development cooperation projects. In total, the last Local Government Board, held this Thursday, has approved seven grants and calls for which different entities and organizations that work in different areas of social care have been beneficiaries, as well as international cooperation programs for development.

The mayor of Castelló, Amparo Marco, has valued the commitment of these entities and the commitment of the municipal government “to continue supporting the important work they carry out in favor of the well-being of people and for a more inclusive and friendly Castelló”. Thus, he has highlighted the 135,269 euros granted to 24 entities within the call for the promotion of projects carried out by associations and entities that provide social services in the city. Among them, grants have been granted for the implementation of projects such as support for foster families, psychosocial intervention with families, Afanías sheltered housing, the comprehensive leisure and free time program of the Association of Parents of Children with Down Syndrome , projects of socio-labor inclusion of people with hearing disabilities, home help and promotion of healthy aging for older people from the Red Cross, etc.

The second approved project has been the granting of an aid for 74,800 euros to the Provincial Federation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities-COCEMFE for the execution of the promotion program for social inclusion. In this sense, the Councilor for Social Welfare, Dependency and Childhood, Mary Carmen Ribera, explained that, through this aid, “the City Council collaborates with this entity to start up the therapeutic and social service aimed at caring for people with disabilities from Castelló ”.

The award of 40,000 euros has also been approved for the Castelló ‘Center d’Esplai Racó Màgic’ project developed by the Fundación Secretariado Gitano and which consists of the creation of an extracurricular space for the development of school children in stages nursery and primary school, through recreational-educational activities, with the involvement of families, and with a vision of community work.

In addition, grants have been approved for the promotion of projects carried out in Castelló by non-profit associations and entities to promote awareness of the values ​​of intercultural coexistence. In this case, aid has been granted to three entities totaling 19,211 euros. Likewise, another aid for 35,000 euros has been approved for the project of attention to sailors with social needs that Stella Maris develops.

Development Cooperation

On the other hand, the granting of two calls in the field of development cooperation has also been approved. One of them involves the approval of aid for 70,000 euros destined to ten Non-Governmental Development Organizations (NGDOs) for the promotion of education projects for development, global citizenship and awareness. The second is the call for the promotion of Development Cooperation projects carried out by NGDOs in structurally impoverished countries and populations. In this case, 480,000 euros have been awarded for the execution of fifteen projects to be carried out in two years.