Caribbean: Denied landing another cruise ship with COVID-19 outbreak

The cruise company said they need to “reach a viable solution” together with the CDC and other health authorities (Photo: EFE / Eduardo Sánchez)



A cruise of the Carnival company that left last Saturday from the port of Miami to the South Caribbean had an outbreak of COVID 19 infections, presumably of the Omicron variant that is being spread between vaccinated people.

The company refused to give an exact number of infected, clarifying only in a statement that it was a “small group”, but they confirmed that There are 2,497 passengers and 1,112 employees on board the ship. More than 90% were vaccinated against COVID-19. Inside the boat, tests were carried out on those who presented symptoms or were in direct contact with someone infected. These people are isolated inside the cruise ship.

“We are working very closely with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control, for its acronym in English) and with the health authorities of all the ports we visit. Some destinations have limited medical resources and are focused on managing their own response to the Omicron variant.Carnival explained in a statement.

That is why the islands of Bonaire and Aruba told him that, despite being planned, the cruise could not disembark in their ports. The plan is for them to spend Wednesday in Bonaire and Thursday in Aruba.

The cruise is an eight-day tour that returns to Miami on the Sunday after Christmas. The last destination where they were able to disembark was Curaçao on Tuesday of this week. Today they are arriving at Dominican Republic where at the moment they did not impose any restrictions. In any case, only people who have not been infected can go down.

Its about third cruise who in recent weeks has left South Florida and had some kind of COVID 19 outbreak. The first was on Wednesday of last week when the ship Odyssey of the seas, from Royal caribbean, confirmed that 55 people on board they were infected. Then last Saturday the cruise Symphony of the Seas, also from Royal Caribbean, announced that on board they had 48 persons infected.

Although in percentage terms there are still few who are infected within a cruise ship, With the arrival of the Omicron variant, more cases of cases began to be heard on board (The industry was reactivated in the United States in the middle of the year). To board a cruise, people must show that they are vaccinated against the virus. While the predominant variant was Delta, this was sufficient to control outbreaks of contagion. With Ómicron, the situation seems to have changed.

Carnival offered $ 100 per room in compensation to the days that passengers will not be able to spend at the destinations. Some passengers were not happy about it and made it known on social networks. In the case of Royal Caribbean cruises, compensation has been more generous. In some cases, even returning the entire amount paid for the trip.

