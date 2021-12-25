Cardi B will star in her first movie with the comedy “Assisted Living” | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles, (EFE News) .- Cardi B continues to make her way into the movies and will star in her first movie with the comedy “Assisted Living,” Variety magazine reported today.

The Latin rapper had already made her big screen debut with a supporting role in “Hustlers,” the 2019 hit movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

But “Assisted Living” will be the first in which the singer of “WAP”, “Bodak Yellow” or “I Like It” will appear as the leader of the cast.

This comedy revolves around a criminal who, trying to escape from the Police, ends up disguising herself as an old woman and hiding in the residence where her grandmother lives.

Variety sources compare the humor of “Assisted Living” with that of other famous comedies such as “Tootsie” (1982), “Sister Act” (1992) or “Mrs. Doubtfire ”(1993).

“Assisted Living” will have the backing of the Paramount studio and a script signed by Kay Oyegun, who has worked on series such as “This Is Us.”

For now, it has not been revealed who will direct a film of which no other names of the cast are known apart from Cardi B.

The American artist of Dominican origin, who is also a star of social networks (she has 81 million followers on Instagram), has pending a premiere “F9”, the ninth installment of the successful action saga “Fast & Furious” and in the one that escorts actors like Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodríguez, Helen Mirren or John Cena with a secondary role.

In another sense, Cardi B made headlines last December as she was named Woman of the Year by the music magazine Billboard, which highlighted her stellar career but also her entrepreneurial side, her defense of social justice and her positivity regarding issues that have been taboo for years as female pleasure.