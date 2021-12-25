Cardi B to star in comedy ‘Assisted Living’

More and more artists are diversifying their activity. Singers turned into entrepreneurs, actors who launch into the world of song or influencers who launch their own fashion brand. The key is to take advantage of the pull and expand horizons in order to obtain a good economic return. Rapper Cardi B is clear about it and is now determined to make her way as an actress, something that she will be able to do in a big way in the comedy that she will star in, a film called Assisted living.

Cardi B rose to stardom in 2018 with the release of the album Invasion of Privacy and his fame rose like foam. His work not only topped the Billboard chart, but it also went on to win a Grammy Award for best rap album. Certainly a meteoric rise.





Cardi B has not stopped releasing music since then and not even her motherhood has prevented her from disconnecting from her work and staying involved in various projects. His latest song, a duet with Megan Thee Stallion, WAPIt was a bombshell, not only because of the song itself but also because of its well-worked video clip (with cameos from Kylie Jenner and Rosalía included).

But it seems that the artist does not have enough with music and that the cinema also attracts her attention. This is clear from the news that comes to us and that they affirm that Cardi B will star in the comedy Assited Living.

As reported Variety, it is “a raucous comedy” in which Cardi B will take on the shoes of a thief named Amber who will finish off the police behind her. “Fleeing the authorities and her old team, she will fight to find a place to hide and, running out of options, the protagonist will disguise herself as an older woman and hide in the only place where no one could look for her: her nursing home. grandmother “, progresses the publication.

Not many more details are known about the production, but it is known that Paramount is the one who has obtained the rights. As a screenwriter, it will feature Kay Oyegun (This is us) and in the production will have Temple Hill and Stephen Love.

Until now, Cardi B had only made cameos or supporting roles, never a leading man. In Fast & furious we could see it fleetingly although in HustlersTogether with Jennifer Lopez, he had the opportunity to demonstrate his talent for acting.