Cardi B fights acne with the help of her followers | Fashion and Beauty

Cardi B has acne problems like every human being. “I have been like this for three months now. It’s really uncomfortable, “said the rapper on Twitter showing part of her cheek.

“I need help, I have been having breakouts and my face is extremely dry. I don’t think these products are working ”, the artist kept telling openly, taking the opportunity to ask her followers: What products are good for blackheads, pimples and dry skin?

His army of loyal fans recommended him in this conversation hydration and cleansing products from brands such as CeraVe and Cetaphil. But she claimed that “they had not worked” in addition to confessing that there had been “bought the entire Clinique pack “ and it hadn’t worked either. So it seemed to come to the conclusion that it could “be the age or the water of Los Angeles.”

Retinol It also seemed to be one of the solutions proposed by beauty and health gurus, a product that didn’t seem to convince her either. Cardi had no qualms about criticize dermatologists of the city that according to her were “a shit” when a follower suggested what everyone was thinking, that she go for a consultation!

Even his mother told him to make a mask, something that he said “would try to record” for his followers. Cardi B becomes an influencer for a moment, although I was not going to leave it in her hands. “I’m going to a facial session on Tuesday,” he said in a tweet.

It was then that Kehlani, singer, songwriter, dancer and friend of the artist came to her salvation. “Kehlani has recommended someone for my face, I’ll give you an update in two weeks. I’m leaving now …. I LOVE YOU ”, she said goodbye.