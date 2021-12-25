Camila Cabello was seen very sad for the first time on the streets after her breakup with Shawn Mendes

The popular Cuban-American Artist has surprised her fans after releasing new photographs where she is seen walking through the streets without encouragement at all

Some days ago, Camila Cabello He surprised on social networks with a radical change of look in which his hair was now mint green and left his iconic dark hair behind. All after his commented breakup with Shawn Mendes, and almost like saying “look what you’re missing” when posing like a real mermaid on Instagram.

The singer was seen wearing a long red dress and black sandals, the artist walked very seriously and practically without wanting to hide what she was feeling, especially when noticing the presence of the paparazzi who followed her.

Although both declared that they would remain as friends, the dating relationship was fading after the quarantine. Their careers’ schedules became too complicated to balance work and time together. In addition to the anxiety that Camila declared to have.

On the other hand, Camila herself confessed that one of the reasons that led to the breakup was her mental health problems, especially her anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Of course, the singer assured that she is receiving therapy for it, because she wants to work on her mental health and improve it.