Camila Cabello and the day she fulfilled her dream of singing with Coldplay | Shows

It has been announced that Peru will be one of the places that the British band Coldplay will visit on their tour World Music of the Spheres 2022. Among the ads that have most excited fans is the participation of the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, who has been confirmed as the main opening act for the events that the band will give in Latin America. The concert in Peru will take place in September next year at the National Stadium.

