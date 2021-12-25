Camila Cabello and the day she fulfilled her dream of singing with Coldplay | Shows

It has been announced that Peru will be one of the places that the British band Coldplay will visit on their tour World Music of the Spheres 2022. Among the ads that have most excited fans is the participation of the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, who has been confirmed as the main opening act for the events that the band will give in Latin America. The concert in Peru will take place in September next year at the National Stadium.

This world tour will not be the first time that Camila Cabello takes the stage with the members of Coldplay. Last September 26, the Cuban singer he performed the mythical song “Yellow”, beside Chris martin, leader of the British band. Likewise, Shawn Mendes also participated in the interpretation of the popular melody.

This would represent a dream come true for Cabello, who shared the stage with one of his favorite bands in New York on el Global Citizen 2021, an international event that seeks to help end extreme poverty. Now, the interpreter of “Havana” and “Señorita” will open Coldplay concerts in Peru, Chile, Colombia and Argentina. A great step for the singer who has excited her followers.

What are the Coldplay concert dates?

The concerts will be given in the different countries on the following dates: