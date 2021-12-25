Britney Spears seeks the Princess of Pop with her new song | Music

The Princess of Pop is back. Or at least that’s the intention of Britney Spears. It took the singer 13 years to regain her freedom after a Los Angeles court decision. A day that will be remembered forever not only for regaining his freedom to live but also to re-create music and go on tour, something that he had totally discarded until he was free of his ties.

Now more than a possibility, it is almost an imperative for an artist whose musical projection was abruptly stopped at the height of her career. The singer regained her freedom and now wants to regain her musical throne after almost a decade and a half without being able to do what she wanted.

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !! God knows they weren’t there. No, I’m not going to do one. auditioning for nothing. I’m reminding myself and the world who I am! Yes … I’ll be my own cheerleader 📣… Why ???? I’m here to remind my family of stylish little whites I have not forgotten what they did to me and I will never forget it! Pssss … New song in the works. You will soon know what I mean “wrote Britney Spears in the last publication on her social networks.

It is clear the desire to claim after years without being able to do so suffering humiliation after humiliation. And as we already told you, sources close to the artist assured that she was looking forward to entering the recording studio to shape new songs that put an end to more than 5 years of record silence since the publication of Glory in 2016.

Britney has not thought about it and her new song is already underway. Hopefully the expectations it is generating are met because it would be a return in style. She is very clear about it and is committed to herself: “Sit down and stay humble, all of you … and kiss my damn ass 💋🍑 !!!!!”.

Britney revolutionized the pop scene with her music since she released her first album in 1999, but she has not worked since the end of her residency in Las Vegas in 2017. The artist herself assured that she would never work again while under guardianship his father’s. Some sources cited by US media claim that the pop princess wants to continue making music and acting again, but that this desire is not the highest priority in her life. “He has been writing music for the last two years because it would be impossible for him not to. Music is his passion and it is in his blood,” says a source quoted by Hollywood Life.