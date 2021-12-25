Britney Spears’ brother is accused of having controlled the singer’s friendships in 2004

It’s been a few weeks since The #FreeBritney movement paid off and a Los Angeles judge ended the guardianship of Mr. James Spears had on his daughter. However, the controversy returns to engulf the family after a Britney Spears dancer broke the silence to tell your experience and Point out the famous brother’s brother, Ryan Spears, as one of the relatives who controlled and manipulated her.

Through his Instagram account, professional dancer Anthony Garza made a surprising publication where he spilled “the soup” about his experience being part of the dance team of the princess of pop. There, the young man revealed that contrary to what is believed, the singer’s father was not the only one who kept her subdued.

“People believe that the mistreatment of Britney began when her guardianship was enabled, but the abuse and confinement began earlier,” said the young man. “When I was dancing for the ‘Onyx Hotel’ tour in 2005, we were told that we would be tested for alcohol and drugs regularly and that we should keep as little contact with Britney as possible,” he added.

The bomb of his story occurred when Anthony pointed to Ryan Spears as one of the most isolated figures that kept the famous woman isolated.: “One day she invited us to visit her at her apartment in New York, but her brother told us that the plans had been canceled because she would spend time with her family and that if Spears called us, we would not answer her,” he added.

He and the group of dancers took a tremendous surprise when the next day, after having “ignored” Britney Spears on her brother’s orders, she confronted them for not attending and found out that nothing Ryan said was true.

“Britney was furious and yelled at her brother, ‘You can’t control me!’ and he did apologize to us. (…) I never saw her confront her father in all the time I worked with her, ”Garza said.

In addition to these accusations against the singer’s brother, Anthony Garza also spoke about the alleged wrongful termination he suffered in 2011, when he participated as a dancer in the “FemmeFatale Tour”. In this regard, he indicated that everything was the result of poor communication between his manager and Spears’ team:

Years later I was fired from ‘FemmeFatale’ for having alcohol in my system. Another dancer and I went out to dinner and asked for a bottle of wine to celebrate, but only after calling our agent and making sure there would be no problem drinking (…) She was unwell because we were tested for drugs and alcohol, and we they dumped the next day after testing positive for alcohol. We would never have bought the bottle of wine if we had known what would happen ”, he concluded.

